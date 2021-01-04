Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures at record highs as rally builds on hopes of economic rebound

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a record opening for the S&P 500 and the Dow in the first trading session of the year on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy. Wall Street's major indexes rounded off 2020 with strong gains as a wave of monetary stimulus and promising developments on the vaccine front helped the indexes recover from their sharpest contraction in decades.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:48 IST
US STOCKS-Futures at record highs as rally builds on hopes of economic rebound

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a record opening for the S&P 500 and the Dow in the first trading session of the year on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.

Wall Street's major indexes rounded off 2020 with strong gains as a wave of monetary stimulus and promising developments on the vaccine front helped the indexes recover from their sharpest contraction in decades. Latest surveys showed manufacturers across Europe ended the year on a high, while Asian factory activity expanded moderately, thanks to robust demand in regional giant China.

U.S. factory activity data is expected later in the day. On the vaccine front, Britain on Monday became the first country to roll out the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

However, some investors are cautious about economic growth as U.S. jobless claims remain stubbornly high and a new round of business closures last month as well as the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus have cast a shadow on the outlook. All eyes are on the twin U.S. Senate runoff elections on Tuesday in the battleground state of Georgia, which will determine control of the chamber and, effectively, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

The three stock index futures hit all-time highs. At 06:37 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 183 points, or 0.6%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 20.5 points, or 0.55%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 57.75 points, or 0.45%. Tesla Inc shares rose 2.7% in trading before the bell to a record high after the electric-car maker reported better-than-expected vehicle deliveries in 2020, extending a meteoric rally that has seen the stock surge more than 700%.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TOPS sanctions specialised equipment for para table tennis player Bhavina Patel

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme TOPS has sanctioned financial proposals worth INR 7.04 lakhs for para table tennis player Bhavina Patel. The table tennis player was included in TOPS in November 2020. She participates in the F4 category of ...

Indigenous COVID vaccine demonstrates benefits of Atmanirbhar Bharat, asserts Vice President

A day after the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI gave its nod for the emergency use approval for two indigenous vaccines against COVID-19 on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday termed it as Indias leap of science and man...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK first to roll out AstraZeneca shotsBritain began vaccinating its population with Oxford University and AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot on Monday in a world first, as a new surge of c...

When Indian scientists do something for public welfare, Congress has problems: Sambit Patra

After the drug regulator of the country gave in principle approval for restricted emergency use to two indigenously made vaccines, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said that when Indias scientists develop thing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021