Larsen & Toubro wins HPCL Rajasthan Refinery contract to set up catalytic cracking unit

The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning EPCC contract is for setting up a Petrochemical Fluidized Catalytic Cracking PFCC including Propylene Recovery Unit, EPCC-03 Package capacity 2.9 MMTPA, for Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer, Rajasthan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:28 IST
Larsen & Toubro on Monday said it has won a large contract from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery in Barmer to set up a catalytic cracking unit. The company, however, did not specify the exact contract value, but as per its classification, a large contract ranges between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 crore.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro -- has won an order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, the company said in a statement. ''The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract is for setting up a Petrochemical Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (PFCC) including Propylene Recovery Unit, EPCC-03 Package (capacity: 2.9 MMTPA), for Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer, Rajasthan. The unit is licensed by TechnipFMC,'' the statement said.

The PFCC will convert the heavy hydrocarbons from the vacuum distillation unit to produce more valuable gasoline, diesel, propylene and lighter products by the process of catalytic cracking, it added. ''This is another package that LTHE has won from HRRL amid stiff global competition. It will be our endeavour to live up to the trust reposed by HRRL and HPCL in our execution capabilities and quality assurance,'' Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Senior EVP (Energy), Larsen & Toubro Limited and LTHE CEO and MD said.

The LTHE is already executing three packages, namely residue up-gradation facility, crude distillation unit/vacuum distillation unit and full conversion hydrocracker unit for HPCL’s ongoing Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project at Visakhapatnam, the statement said. Earlier today, the LTHE said it has bagged an over to Rs 7,000 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd for setting up a dual-feed cracker unit.

It has a proven track record of over 25 years in the refinery and petrochemical sector and bagging this contract from HRRL reinforces our integrated capabilities in executing critical plants for the sector, the statement noted. The contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) basis. With both the petro fluidised catalytic cracking unit and dual feed cracker unit projects, the LTHE has emerged as the largest EPC contractor in the entire Rajasthan refinery project.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries..

