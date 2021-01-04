Left Menu
Aldi UK sales up 10.6% in four week Christmas period

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:15 IST
The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said its sales rose 10.6% year-on-year in the four weeks before Christmas, delivering a record performance for the festive period.

Aldi UK said Christmas trading was boosted by strong demand for its beers, wine and spirits.

The group also highlighted particularly strong growth in its online wine and "specialbuy" offering, with sales in December up 75% on the previous year.

