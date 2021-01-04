Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infrastructure credit grows marginally to Rs 22.6 lakh cr in H1FY21: Report

However, non-banking financial companies-infrastructure finance company NBFC-IFCs continued to grow at a modest sequential pace of 12 per cent in this period, Saggar noted.She said that the growth was majorly led by disbursements related to the liquidity package announced by the government for cash-strapped discoms.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:01 IST
Infrastructure credit grows marginally to Rs 22.6 lakh cr in H1FY21: Report

Infrastructure credit by banks and NBFC-IFCs in the country marginally grew to Rs 22.6 lakh crore in the first half of the current fiscal compared to Rs 22.5 lakh crore in 2019-20, says a report. “While the infrastructure credit grew 7 per cent in FY2020 (19 per cent in FY2019) to Rs 22.5 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020, it increased marginally to Rs 22.6 lakh crore as on September 30, 2020,” Icra Ratings said in the report. According to Icra's vice president and head (financial sector ratings) Manushree Saggar, the tepidness in infrastructure credit in first half of 2020-21 was primarily due to the sequential degrowth (10 per cent) in banking sector credit to the infrastructure segment. However, non-banking financial companies-infrastructure finance company (NBFC-IFCs) continued to grow at a modest sequential pace of 12 per cent in this period, Saggar noted.

She said that the growth was majorly led by disbursements related to the liquidity package announced by the government for cash-strapped discoms. The share of NBFC-IFCs in infrastructure credit has increased to 53 per cent as of September 30, 2020 from about 38 per cent five years ago, the report said.

The decline in share of banks during past few years was largely attributable to the conversion of their exposures to state distribution companies into bonds and subdued lending amid asset quality issues and capital constraints, it said. At the same time, portfolio for NBFC-IFCs continued to grow though largely at the back of growth in the public sector NBFC-IFCs, it said. As for asset quality, NBFC-IFCs witnessed a deterioration during FY2016-FY2018 on the back of severe stress in the thermal power sector. However, the trend over the past three years suggested receding asset quality pressures, particularly up to the onset of COVID-19-induced disruption, it said.

The gross stage 3 percentage had eased to 5.7 per cent as on March 31, 2020 from 7.3 per cent as on March 31, 2018, supported by controlled fresh slippages and some resolution in legacy stressed assets, the report said. “The gross stage 3 percentage for NBFC-IFCs eased further to four-year low of 5 per cent as on September 30, 2020, partly aided by limited forward bucket movement amid the prolonged moratorium period,” it added.

It said while more clarity on the impact of COVID-19-induced disruption on asset quality trajectory will emerge over coming quarters, most infrastructure sub-sectors remained relatively resilient from debt servicing perspective in lockdown conditions supported by factors such as must-run status of renewable energy projects, healthy recovery in toll collections, liquidity support to discoms..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 348 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 10,800 new cases

Italy reported 348 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 347 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,800 from 14,245. However, the number of swab tests also fell, as often happens ...

Sterling drops as new UK lockdown measures outweigh Brexit deal relief

The pound weakened against the dollar and euro on Britains first day of trading outside the European Union on Monday, as warnings of tighter UK lockdown measures outweighed the relief over the last-minute Brexit trade deal.Sterling initiall...

U.S. screened 500 million fewer airport passengers in 2020

A U.S. agency screened 500 million fewer people at U.S. airport checkpoints in 2020, down 61 over 2019, amid a sharp slowdown in air traffic demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Transportation Security Administration TSA said Mond...

Euro zone bond investors navigate New Year with caution

Euro zone government bonds yields fell on Monday, as investors traded cautiously amid rising coronavirus cases in the region. The market showed little reaction to surveys showing euro zone manufacturing activity increased at its fastest pac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021