Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker

Stellantis shares will start trading in Milan and Paris on Jan. 18, and in New York the following day, the two automakers said in a joint statement. At two separate extraordinary shareholder meetings, held virtually earlier on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, investors in each group backed the merger with approval rates above 99% of the votes cast.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and PSA said on Monday that investors had given their blessing to a $52 billion merger to create the world's fourth largest automaker, and shares in the new company, named Stellantis, would start trading in two weeks.

With annual production of around 8 million vehicles worldwide and revenues of more than 165 billion euros ($203 billion), the newly-formed firm is expected to play a key role in the auto industry's jump into the new era of electrification. Stellantis will have 14 brands, from FCA's Fiat, Maserati and U.S.-focused Jeep, Dodge and Ram to PSA's traditionally Europe-focused Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS.

FCA and PSA said they expected to complete their tie-up on Jan. 16, ahead of an earlier indication which aimed for a closing within the first quarter of this year. Stellantis shares will start trading in Milan and Paris on Jan. 18, and in New York the following day, the two automakers said in a joint statement.

At two separate extraordinary shareholder meetings, held virtually earlier on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, investors in each group backed the merger with approval rates above 99% of the votes cast. "We are ready for this merger," PSA Chief Executive and Stellantis future CEO Carlos Tavares said.

Tavares will have to revive the carmaker's fortunes in China, rationalise a sprawling empire and address massive overcapacity, as well as focus like its rivals on creating cleaner cars. FCA Chairman John Elkann, the future chairman of Stellantis, said the new automaker would "play a leading role as the next decade redefines mobility".

And FCA CEO Mike Manley - who will head Stellantis' key north American operations - said 40% of the expected synergies form the merger - projected at more than 5 billion euros, will come from convergence of platforms and powertrains and from optimising R&D investments. Manley said 35% of synergies would be driven by savings on purchases, while another 7% would come from savings on sales operations and general expenses.

The remainder of the synergies are expected from the optimization of other functions including logistics, supply chain, quality and after-market operations, he added. FCA said in a separate statement it would pay its shareholders a planned 2.9 billion euro special dividend as soon as possible after merger completion.

PSA and FCA have pledged not to close any plants. ($1 = 0.8140 euros) (Additional reporting by Sarah White in Paris and Valentina Za in Milan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Mark Potter, David Clarke and Alexander Smith)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PMC Bank scam case: Sanjay Raut's wife appears before ED today

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reached the Enforcement Directorate ED office in Mumbai on Monday.She was summoned by ED to appear before it in connection with PMC Bank scam case.According to sources, this was the third summon...

Shaktisinh Gohil urges Congress high command to relieve him from Bihar in-charge post

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday requested the partys high command to relieve him from the post of Bihar in-charge, months. This comes nearly two months after Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies lost Bihar Assembly polls last ...

OPEC+ producers split over oil output increase -sources

OPEC oil producers were split on Monday over increasing output from February as some feared a hit from new coronavirus lockdowns while Russia and Kazakhstan said demand recovery justified higher production, five OPEC sources said. OPEC, whi...

Christians have won hearts of people through service: Khotkar

Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar onMonday said the Christian community has won the hearts ofpeople by offering services in education and health sectors inthe countrySpeaking at a sports event here in Maharashtra, theformer minister said Chris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021