Pujya Morari Bapu expresses desire of four-lane Ramsetu between Dhanushkodi to Lanka

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/PRSpot): The religious and mythological site Dhanushkodi, Ramsetu Rameswaram is located on the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu state, on the southern bank of Rameswaram. The 853rd and nine-day Ram Katha by Pujya Morari Bapu has started on 2 January 2021. Limited numbers of people are invited at the venue due to Covid-19 situation and to follow guidelines issued by the authority regarding pandemic.

History of Dhanushkodi is connected to Ramayana period. It is said that Lord Sri Rama started the construction of the bridge to reach Lanka from here with heavy stones, which are still present here and still float in the sea. According to religious texts and beliefs, when Lord Shri Ram started returning with Mata Sita after conquering Lanka, the new Lankapati Vibhishan urged Shri Ram that if this bridge built by you will remain like this then from this path in future other kings of India will attack my Lanka. At the request of Vibhishan, Shriramji broke the bridge. This gave the place its name Dhanushkodi.

In the beginning of Ramkatha with the theme 'Manas Ram Sethu', Bapu while narrating the second verse under Mangalacharan of 'Ramcharitmanas' in Lankakand, said that by merging two things, Tulsidasji gave the message of Setubandha. Talking about the geographical importance of the bridge, Bapu said that NASA has also proved that there was a bridge here and it is in partial shape. Pujya Bapu expressed desire of four-lane Ramsetu to be built between Dhanushkodi to Lanka. He added that I have already laid the spiritual foundation of the bridge in this Katha.

The spiritual foundation of Ram Sethu has been laid by Vyaspeeth and we pray to Thakurji that authorities also come forward to lay the foundation. He added that advanced technology and resources will not take much time to build a 21-km long bridge. Any task can be accomplished if we try for it. If our honorable PM and Sri Lankan authorities agree, one day Morari Bapu will perform Ramkatha there. This nine-day Ram Katha has been telecasted daily through the Aastha channel and YouTube from 9:30 am. People are requested to take advantage of Ramkatha by staying at home while following the Corona Guideline issued by the administration.

