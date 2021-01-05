QUOTES-UK unveils $6.2 billion in extra lockdown support

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced 4.6 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) in new lockdown grants to support businesses and protect jobs. Following are quotes.

FINANCE MINISTER RISHI SUNAK: "The new strain of the virus presents us all with a huge challenge - and whilst the vaccine is being rolled out, we have needed to tighten restrictions further.

"Throughout the pandemic we've taken swift action to protect lives and livelihoods and today we're announcing a further cash injection to support businesses and jobs until the Spring. "This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen."