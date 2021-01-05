QUOTES-UK unveils $6.2 billion in extra lockdown support

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced 4.6 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) in new lockdown grants to support businesses and protect jobs. Following are quotes.

FINANCE MINISTER RISHI SUNAK: "The new strain of the virus presents us all with a huge challenge - and whilst the vaccine is being rolled out, we have needed to tighten restrictions further.

"Throughout the pandemic we've taken swift action to protect lives and livelihoods and today we're announcing a further cash injection to support businesses and jobs until the Spring. "This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen."

JPMORGAN ANALYST ALLAN MONKS: "The furlough scheme is already set to run until the end of April, and a further extension seems likely as the date of the recovery has been pushed back further. While the ever-increasing size of the fiscal deficit will put some pressure on the BoE to match this with larger QE purchases – for example a 50 billion pounds increment would seem in the right ballpark on this metric – in November the BoE indicated that it had already done more than it needed to (+£150bn) on the grounds of risk management.

"As those risks are now playing out, it's not clear it will want to do more straight away: the BoE has already laid out a program of purchases which is expected to see it through to the end of this year, and has indicated that it is only likely to up its weekly purchase pace if there are renewed signs of disruption in markets." ($1 = 0.7371 pounds)