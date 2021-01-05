Left Menu
Development News Edition

QUOTES-UK unveils $6.2 billion in extra lockdown support

"This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen." JPMORGAN ANALYST ALLAN MONKS: "The furlough scheme is already set to run until the end of April, and a further extension seems likely as the date of the recovery has been pushed back further.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:57 IST
QUOTES-UK unveils $6.2 billion in extra lockdown support

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced 4.6 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) in new lockdown grants to support businesses and protect jobs. Following are quotes.

FINANCE MINISTER RISHI SUNAK: "The new strain of the virus presents us all with a huge challenge - and whilst the vaccine is being rolled out, we have needed to tighten restrictions further.

"Throughout the pandemic we've taken swift action to protect lives and livelihoods and today we're announcing a further cash injection to support businesses and jobs until the Spring. "This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen."

JPMORGAN ANALYST ALLAN MONKS: "The furlough scheme is already set to run until the end of April, and a further extension seems likely as the date of the recovery has been pushed back further. While the ever-increasing size of the fiscal deficit will put some pressure on the BoE to match this with larger QE purchases – for example a 50 billion pounds increment would seem in the right ballpark on this metric – in November the BoE indicated that it had already done more than it needed to (+£150bn) on the grounds of risk management.

"As those risks are now playing out, it's not clear it will want to do more straight away: the BoE has already laid out a program of purchases which is expected to see it through to the end of this year, and has indicated that it is only likely to up its weekly purchase pace if there are renewed signs of disruption in markets." ($1 = 0.7371 pounds)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students: Delhi govt to schools

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students and about its legal consequences. Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is unde...

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for third day; over 250 stranded vehicles cleared

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Tuesday following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides, even as over 250 stranded vehicles, mostly carrying passengers, were cleared after the arterial r...

Maha wants some clarifications from Centre on vaccines: Tope

The Maharashtra government will seek some clarifications from the Centre on the two COVID-19 vaccines approved for the restricted emergency use before launching a mass inoculation drive in the state, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tues...

Terahertz waves to help bounce wireless communication in next generation: Study

Researchers from Princeton University School of Engineering and Applied Science have discovered a new way out to enhance wireless communications with the use of a programmable surface, called a metasurface. Assembling tiny chips into unique...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021