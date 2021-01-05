Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver prices rose Rs 374 to Rs 70,410 per kg in the futures trade on Tuesday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the March delivery gained Rs 374, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 70,410 per kg in 15,460 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend. Globally, silver was trading 0.57 per cent higher at USD 27.52 per ounce in New York.