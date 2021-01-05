Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK offers extra $6.2 billion to firms to soften new COVID-19 recession

"This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen," Sunak said. Government forecasters in November predicted almost 400 billion pounds of borrowing this financial year, equivalent to 19% of GDP - a peacetime record but one that, at least for now, can be financed at record-low interest rates.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:55 IST
UK offers extra $6.2 billion to firms to soften new COVID-19 recession
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain offered a 4.6 billion pound ($6.2 billion) support package for businesses on Tuesday to soften an expected recession caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a third national lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown on Monday, saying a highly contagious coronavirus variant risked overwhelming the health service within 21 days. Most people must work from home and schools have closed for almost all pupils. Hospitality venues must stay shut, as well as non-essential shops.

Britain's economy now looks likely to tip back into recession - shrinking in the final quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 - after suffering a record 25% fall in output in the first two months of lockdown in 2020. The new downturn is expected to be far smaller, with most businesses now much better adapted to working remotely and construction sites and factories expected to stay open.

But economists at J.P. Morgan still predicted a hefty 2.5% fall in output for the first three months of 2021. Finance minister Rishi Sunak has previously announced emergency help for the economy worth 280 billion pounds, including a massive job protection scheme that will run until the end of April.

Under Tuesday's additional measures, retail, hospitality and leisure companies will be able to claim one-off grants worth up to 9,000 pounds to get them through the coming months, costing up to 4 billion pounds in total, along with 600 million pounds of grants for other businesses. "This will help businesses to get through the months ahead – and crucially it will help sustain jobs, so workers can be ready to return when they are able to reopen," Sunak said.

Government forecasters in November predicted almost 400 billion pounds of borrowing this financial year, equivalent to 19% of GDP - a peacetime record but one that, at least for now, can be financed at record-low interest rates. The Bank of England is buying government debt and in November ramped up its asset purchase programme to almost 900 billion pounds with the intention of using it throughout 2021.

However, the British Chambers of Commerce said Sunak's "drip-feed approach" to support for businesses would see many go to the wall as they would not qualify for sufficient assistance. "While this immediate cashflow support for business is welcome, it is not going to be enough to save many firms," BCC director general Adam Marshall said.

Britain suffered the most severe contraction of any Group of Seven economy in the second quarter of 2020 and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has estimated Britain's recovery by the end of this year will be the slowest of all its member countries except Argentina. ($1 = 0.7372 pounds) (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, John Stonestreet and Alex Richardson)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's average temperature rises to record in 2020

Ukraines average annual air temperature in 2020 exceeded the average long-term level by 2.2 degrees Celsius and reached a record high 10.7 degrees, Ukrainian state-run weather forecasting body said on Tuesday. Previously, only in 2007, 2015...

Provide compensation in case of death of prisoner in Tihar jail, NHRC again tells Delhi govt

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation that the Delhi Government should pay Rs 3 lakh as relief to the next of kin of an undertrial prisoner UTP who committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail on May ...

Cricket-South Africa win second test for 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka

South Africa completed a sweep of their two match series against Sri Lanka as they strolled to a 10-wicket win on the third day of the second test on Tuesday. South Africa knocked off a target of 67 runs without loss as openers Dean Elgar 3...

2 arrested for trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from Delhi bizman

Two men were arrested from Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman at whose factory the duo had worked as labourers, police said on Tuesday. Balram and Prem Narayan were ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021