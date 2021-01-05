Left Menu
Comfort critical criteria for new car buyers, says Citroen citing research

Elaborating on the objectives of conducting research, India Senior Vice President, Sales Marketing Roland Bouchara said comfort or its absence represents a defining element of the driving experience.It is also a key consideration for road users and vehicle purchasers.

Comfort represents critical selection criteria for customers when purchasing a car, as per the initial findings of a research conducted by automaker Citroen India. The company, which is part of European auto major Groupe PSA, has conducted the study to gauge customer viewpoints across 10 cities in India with a total of 1,801 respondents from diverse ages and genders.

According to the research, for 81 per cent of the respondents - comfort represented a critical selection factor while buying a car. Similarly, 92 per cent of the respondents said they found their daily commute to work very uncomfortable due to many disturbances, while 49 per cent said they experienced backache, neck ache and other physical strains while driving.

Besides, 29 per cent of respondents admitted that the drive to work was full of noises/honking from outside and due to that they could barely concentrate on anything. Elaborating on the objectives of conducting research, India Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Roland Bouchara said comfort – or its absence – represents a defining element of the driving experience.

''It is also a key consideration for road users and vehicle purchasers. This research provides unique insight into how and where Indians seek comfort, with respect to the daily lives, but also concerning how they travel,'' he added. Initial findings, for instance, demonstrate the profound impact the pandemic has had on people's sense and definition of comfort -- 25 per cent of the respondents would have been most comfortable in a private car for short journeys (up to 3 km) before the pandemic, a figure that has risen to 34 per cent now, Bouchara said.

''Preference for shared/public transport (buses/trains)) has declined from 28 per cent to just 12 per cent in the same period,'' he added. The company is planning to launch its first model C5 Aircross SUV in the country in the ongoing quarter.

''For us, comfort is a principal consideration for the entire driving experience. Our designs and features aim to reduce the mental load on the driver, combining clever driver aids with light, spacious cabin format,'' Bouchara said. All these elements translate into a stress-free travelling environment, ensuring the well-being of body and mind for all passengers, he added.

Citroen India is expected to publish the report in full later this month..

