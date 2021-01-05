Rooting out foreign MNCs next target: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday said his institution Patanjali Yogpeeth has become a people's movement for swadeshi, yoga and ayurveda, and rooting out foreign multi-nationals from the Indian market was his next target. He was addressing an event marking the 26th foundation day of Patanjali Yogpeeth

''The journey Patanjali Yogpeeth began from zero 26 years ago has now grown into a people 's movement for swadeshi, yoga and ayurveda. We want our country to become self-reliant in terms of edible oil. We want its dependence on Indonesia and Malaysia to end,'' the yoga guru said

Patanjali is going to take a major step towards large-scale oil palm plantation and maximise production of mustard oil in India, which will help save foreign currency worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, he added. ''The market cap for Patanjali Yogpeeth and Ruchi Soya at present is put at Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore. Our next target is to uproot foreign MNCs...,'' Ramdev said. Describing Patanjali Yogpeeth as an iconic role model for 'vocal for local', Ramdev said after the movement for swadeshi, his institution will revolutionise the education sector in the country. He said institutions like Patanjali University, Patanjali Ayurved College and Acharyakulam are laying the foundations of a spiritual India. Later talking to reporters, he said the ongoing agitation by farmers has been hijacked by vested interests. The real farmers should be on guard against such elements and try to find a middle-of-the-road solution through negotiations with the government, he said. On the indigenous vaccines against COVID-19, Ramdev took a dig at opposition parties, saying, ''It does not contain cow blood or pig fat. It does not cause impotency. It cannot kill an opposition leader either. However, like all vaccines it has some side effects. '' Thanking the Indian scientists for developing the vaccines, he advised people with low immunity or those suffering from blood pressure, heart diseases and diabetes to take the doses.