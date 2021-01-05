Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rooting out foreign MNCs next target: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday said his institution Patanjali Yogpeeth has become a peoples movement for swadeshi, yoga and ayurveda, and rooting out foreign multi-nationals from the Indian market was his next target. Describing Patanjali Yogpeeth as an iconic role model for vocal for local, Ramdev said after the movement for swadeshi, his institution will revolutionise the education sector in the country.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:28 IST
Rooting out foreign MNCs next target: Baba Ramdev
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday said his institution Patanjali Yogpeeth has become a people's movement for swadeshi, yoga and ayurveda, and rooting out foreign multi-nationals from the Indian market was his next target. He was addressing an event marking the 26th foundation day of Patanjali Yogpeeth

''The journey Patanjali Yogpeeth began from zero 26 years ago has now grown into a people 's movement for swadeshi, yoga and ayurveda. We want our country to become self-reliant in terms of edible oil. We want its dependence on Indonesia and Malaysia to end,'' the yoga guru said

Patanjali is going to take a major step towards large-scale oil palm plantation and maximise production of mustard oil in India, which will help save foreign currency worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, he added. ''The market cap for Patanjali Yogpeeth and Ruchi Soya at present is put at Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore. Our next target is to uproot foreign MNCs...,'' Ramdev said. Describing Patanjali Yogpeeth as an iconic role model for 'vocal for local', Ramdev said after the movement for swadeshi, his institution will revolutionise the education sector in the country. He said institutions like Patanjali University, Patanjali Ayurved College and Acharyakulam are laying the foundations of a spiritual India. Later talking to reporters, he said the ongoing agitation by farmers has been hijacked by vested interests. The real farmers should be on guard against such elements and try to find a middle-of-the-road solution through negotiations with the government, he said. On the indigenous vaccines against COVID-19, Ramdev took a dig at opposition parties, saying, ''It does not contain cow blood or pig fat. It does not cause impotency. It cannot kill an opposition leader either. However, like all vaccines it has some side effects. '' Thanking the Indian scientists for developing the vaccines, he advised people with low immunity or those suffering from blood pressure, heart diseases and diabetes to take the doses.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rooting out foreign MNCs next target: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday said his institution Patanjali Yogpeeth has become a peoples movement for swadeshi, yoga and ayurveda, and rooting out foreign multi-nationals from the Indian market was his next target. He was addressing an...

Johnson cancels his R Day visit to India due to growing coronavirus crisis in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in India as Chief Guest, has cancelled his visit to the country later this month due to the growing health crisis created by the new variant of ...

HDFC Ltd plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis to meet its business requirements. HDFC will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures NCDs on priva...

Premier League confirms 40 new coronavirus cases

Premier League on Tuesday confirmed 40 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing and said that players and club staff are being tested twice per week. Twenty-eight individuals tested positive out of 1,311 players and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021