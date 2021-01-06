Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warburg Pincus invests USD 100 mn in boAt

While boAt did not disclose the valuation at which the funds were raised, it said the fresh capital will enable it to further fortify its leading market position and widen its Research and development RD capabilities and product portfolio.The funding will also help build on boAts efforts to create and support a manufacturing ecosystem under the Make-in-India initiative, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 09:58 IST
Warburg Pincus invests USD 100 mn in boAt
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Consumer tech products brand boAt on Wednesday said it has raised USD 100 million (about Rs 731.6 crore) in funding from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm. While boAt did not disclose the valuation at which the funds were raised, it said the fresh capital will enable it to further fortify its leading market position and widen its Research and development (R&D) capabilities and product portfolio.

The funding will also help build on boAt's efforts to create and support a manufacturing ecosystem under the Make-in-India initiative, a statement said. The product portfolio of boAt includes headphones, earphones, smartwatches, speakers, travel chargers and premium cables.

Launched in 2016, boAt currently has approximately 150 employees on its team across its offices in Delhi and Mumbai. In 2018, it had announced raising Rs 6 crore in funding from Fireside Ventures. The consumer tech products firm continues to achieve rapid revenue growth (more than 100 per cent over the past several years) and exhibits a strong profitability profile, the statement said.

In addition to solidifying its position in the Indian market as a leading player, boAt has also emerged as the 5th largest wearable brand globally, the company said citing IDC data. ''This (funding) is a vote of confidence for our business model and growth prospects… The investment has come at the right time as we make efforts to ramp up our manufacturing and global supply chain,'' boAt co-founder Aman Gupta said.

According to boAt co-founder Sameer Mehta, going forward, with the government's support, the company will focus on building capabilities in domestic R&D and undertake vertical integration across both the hearable and wearable space to establish India as a global supplier. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to boAt and its shareholders on the transaction.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chip giant Qualcomm names Amon CEO as 5G era ramps up

Qualcomm Inc, the worlds biggest supplier of mobile phone chips, said on Tuesday it had named its president and chip division head Cristiano Amon as its new chief executive. Amon, who has been with the San Diego-based company since 1995 and...

Juliano Moreira: Google celebrates 149th birthday of pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil

Happy Birthday Juliano MoreiraGoogle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to the Brazilian psychiatrist, Juliano Moreira on his 149th birthday. He is still often considered the pioneer of psychoanalysis in Brazil.Juliano Moreira was born on J...

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

SP Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday it will no longer remove ADR stocks of China Mobile Ltd , China Telecom Corporation Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd , which were previously to be deleted prior to the open on Jan. 7.The deletions ar...

Maha: 5-year RI to 3 men for raping minor girl in Thane

A special POCSO court in Thane has awarded five years rigorous imprisonment RI to three men for raping a teen-aged girl in 2014. The order was passed on January 4 and a copy of it was made available on Tuesday.Judge S P Gondhalekar pronounc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021