Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyt raises USD 5 mn in funding from Alpha Wave Incubation, others

The series A round also saw participation from Sequoia Capital Indias Surge, January Capital, Titan Capital and other angel investors, a statement said.The funds raised will be used for deeper investment in technology and product, to enhance the overall experience of the students and to accelerate global expansion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:32 IST
Kyt raises USD 5 mn in funding from Alpha Wave Incubation, others
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Edtech platform Kyt on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 36.5 crore) in funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), a venture fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital. The series A round also saw participation from Sequoia Capital India's Surge, January Capital, Titan Capital and other angel investors, a statement said.

''The funds raised will be used for deeper investment in technology and product, to enhance the overall experience of the students and to accelerate global expansion. Kyt already has students from India, UAE and Singapore and is looking to scale its footprint to the US, Canada, UK and Australia,'' it added. As part of this investment from AWI, Kyt will expand its operations to Abu Dhabi and use the Emirate as its regional headquarters for targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and other global markets, the statement said.

Kyt is also working on building a team of data scientists, product managers and engineers located in Abu Dhabi. Founded in June 2020, Kyt runs online-only extracurricular courses by combining live classes with video-based revision materials for children from ages 5-15 years, in a full-stack model. It offers one-on-one and small group sessions for courses such as yoga, dance, music, chess and others.

The company is backed by prominent angel investors including Allen Penn, Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal, Amrish Rau, Kunal Shah, Jitendra Gupta, Martin Li, Apremeya Radhakrishna, Anand Chandrasekaran and Akhil Paul. ''With Kyt, we are going beyond the conventional academic learning by building an academy that nurtures holistic and all-round development of children. It is essential to foster children's interests and encourage learning that equips them with creative and real-world skills; thereby molding their individual strengths and making them more confident,'' Kyt co-founder and CEO Bhavik Rathod said.

This new investment will help boost the company's efforts in providing a well-structured curriculum, designed by pedagogy experts and education consultants to help each child realise their potential, he added. The platform has more than 20 teachers onboard and plans to increase this to 500, over the next 12 months.

It has secured exclusive partnerships with top educators and artists, including Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, Mumbai-based vocalists Kamakshi and Vishala, Philippines' hip-hop legend Ruel Varindani, and celebrity yoga instructor Sabrina Merchant. Kyt plans to add more courses, including speech and debate, spelling bees, guitar and keyboard among others, the statement said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli, Tendulkar lead wishes as former skipper Kapil Dev turns 62

India skipper Virat Kohli and Little Master Sachin Tendulkar led the way as wishes poured in for 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev on his 62nd birthday on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote Happy Birthday therealkapildev. Wish...

Eastern India Motion Picture Association appeals Mamata Banerjee to resume cinema shows with full occupancy

The Eastern India Motion Picture Association through an official letter appealed to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resume cinema theatres with 100 per cent occupancy. Cinema halls in the state are currently running at 50 ...

MP, AP get additional financial assistance of Rs 1,004 cr for capital expenditure

Centre has given additional financial assistance of Rs 1,004 crore to Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh for capital expenditure after they completed three out of the four citizen-centric reforms. The two states have completed the One Nation...

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to speak at UNSC open debate today on international peace, security

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday will address at the United Nations Security Council UNSC open debate on maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts. Open Debate Challenges of maintaining peace and security in fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021