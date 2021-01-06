Left Menu
French artificial heart maker Carmat prepares for commercial launch in Q2

Aeson would be launched commercially in Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be targeted around the same time. Airbus' subsidiary Matra Defense owns a 13% stake in Carmat, while the ALIAD venture capital unit of Air Liquide has a 0.6% stake.

French artificial heart maker Carmat said on Wednesday that it was preparing for the commercial launch of its products in the second quarter of this year, in a European market which could have at least 2,000 patients annually.

Carmat said its artificial heart would be marketed under the brand name of "Aeson". Aeson would be launched commercially in Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be targeted around the same time. "I am happy to confirm that we will be ready to start selling our product as early as Q2 2021," said Carmat Chief Executive Stephane Piat.

Last month, Carmat got European regulatory approval for its product, sending its shares higher. Airbus' subsidiary Matra Defense owns a 13% stake in Carmat, while the ALIAD venture capital unit of Air Liquide has a 0.6% stake.

