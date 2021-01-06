Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks inch up, U.S. Senate race sparks rotation into banks, energy

"Europe will take its cue from the U.S. markets and what's interesting at the moment is that the Dow could open down, which is perhaps surprising given the perception of those results," said Connor Campbell, analyst at SpreadEx. European gains were also tempered as major economies look to extend lockdowns to fight a surge in coronavirus cases, with a new virus variant spreading fast across the continent.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:09 IST
European stocks inch up, U.S. Senate race sparks rotation into banks, energy

European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, led by economically sensitive sectors such as banks and energy, as investors braced for a Democratic win in pivotal U.S. Senate elections that could spur a bigger fiscal stimulus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, while UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.7% and Germany's DAX gained 0.2%.

Oil majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total rose between 1.6% and 3.3% as crude prices hit their highest since February 2020 following Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut output in a meeting with allied producers. Banks advanced 2.6%, the most among sectors, with UK's HSBC, Spain's Santander and France's BNP Paribas providing the biggest boost.

Construction & material stocks such as CRH and Heidelbergcement also outperformed on hopes of more infrastructure spending under a Democrat-controlled Senate. While the final votes are yet to be counted, markets appeared to price in a 'blue wave' that could usher in larger fiscal stimulus and pave the way for President-elect Joe Biden to push through greater corporate regulation and higher taxes.

In Europe, a pullback in healthcare and tech shares capped gains in major bourses. On Wall Street, tech-heavy Nasdaq was on track to tumble 2% at the open, while growth-linked Dow was set for a slight dip. "Europe will take its cue from the U.S. markets and what's interesting at the moment is that the Dow could open down, which is perhaps surprising given the perception of those results," said Connor Campbell, analyst at SpreadEx.

European gains were also tempered as major economies look to extend lockdowns to fight a surge in coronavirus cases, with a new virus variant spreading fast across the continent. Germany is extending its lockdown until the end of the month, while a third national lockdown should not be ruled out in France, a senior medical expert said.

Meanwhile, IHS Markit's survey showed economic activity in the euro zone contracted more sharply than thought at the end of 2020 and could get worse as renewed lockdowns hit the bloc's dominant service industry. In company news, French artificial heart maker Carmat gained 5.3% after it said it was preparing to start selling its products in the second quarter of this year.

British baker and fast-food retailer Greggs jumped 6.7% as it slowed sales decline caused by the coronavirus crisis in the fourth quarter.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A total of 71 persons detected with new UK mutant strain in India

The total number of people infected with the UK strain of the Coronavirus in India now stands at 71, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. According to an official release, there is a steady decline in the numbe...

Georgia reports 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, January 6 ANIXinhua Georgia on Wednesday reported 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 233,879, according to the countrys National Center for Disease Control and Public Health. Data from the center showed that 489 ...

Japan's daily coronavirus cases hit record as state of emergency looms

Japans COVID-19 cases reached a new daily record on Wednesday, as the government faced mounting pressure from health experts to impose a strict state of emergency for the Tokyo greater metropolitan area.Rising infections have driven the Tok...

Warner Bros re-ups Walter Hamada as president of DC Films

The American diversified multinational mass media Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc has re-appointed Walter Hamada as a president of its subsidiary film studio DC films. According to Variety, Hamada will continue to oversee the DC film fragmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021