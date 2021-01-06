Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 73.11 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.11 provisional against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and weaker American currency against key rivals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:43 IST
Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 73.11 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.11 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and weaker American currency against key rivals. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.16 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.05 and a low of 73.19.

The local unit finally settled at 73.11, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee had fallen 15 paise to settle at 73.17 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15 per cent to 89.30. ''Indian rupee appreciated amid weakness in dollar and steady FII inflows. Dollar weakened on prospect of the Democrats winning both the seats at Senate runoff election in Georgia. If Democrats win both seats it would be easier for elected President Joe Biden to pass new legislation,'' said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Additionally, markets expect Democrat-led government may add more fiscal stimulus, Mukadam said. Furthermore, Nikkei Services PMI data showed activity in sector expanded for three consecutive months. However, sharp gains were prevented on surge in crude oil prices and as stocks markets slipped into red, he noted.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 263.72 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 48,174.06, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 53.25 points or 0.38 per cent to 14,146.25. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 986.30 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.90 per cent to 54.08 per barrel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI appoints full-time director of College of Supervisors

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said its College of Supervisors CoS, which was functioning in a limited way in virtual mode since May 2020, is now being fully operationalised with full-time director supported by an Academic Advisory Council A...

Ex-Maha minister seeks free COVID-19 vaccination for journos

Former Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar on Wednesday demanded that journalists be given free COVID-19 vaccine as they work in the frontline of the pandemic. He made the demand during a programme held on the occasion of Journalists Day tha...

WikiLeaks' Assange denied bail by London court over risk he might abscond again

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British judge who said he might flee justice while the United States tries again to secure his extradition, a decade after he enraged Washington by publishing troves of secr...

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi being interrogated: Pak official

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi is being interrogated by Pakistans counter terrorism authorities in Punjab province, an official said on Wednesday, four days after his arrest. UN p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021