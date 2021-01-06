Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crisil says DTH licensing policy change detrimental, top 4 operators asked to pay dues of Rs 8k cr

Crisil Ratings said the December 30, 2020 policy change by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting MIB materially raises liability risk for all the DTH operators. The rating agency said DTH operators supported by strong sponsors will be able to sustain their credit profiles notwithstanding the expected potential liability and added that credit profiles of such companies are also supported by healthy cash accrual, strong balance sheets and high financial flexibility.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:52 IST
Crisil says DTH licensing policy change detrimental, top 4 operators asked to pay dues of Rs 8k cr

Top four direct-to-home (DTH) operators are staring at a payout of up to Rs 8,000 crore to the government to renew their licences following a recent policy change, a ratings agency said on Wednesday. Crisil Ratings said the December 30, 2020 policy change by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) ''materially raises'' liability risk for all the DTH operators. The new licensing guidelines could significantly increase the potential liabilities of incumbents when renewing their licences, it said.

The guidelines say renewals will be subject to broadcasters clearing all their dues and fulfilling all obligations under the terms and conditions of their extant licence, and also those arising out of legal cases pending before various courts, it explained. ''The dues demanded from top four DTH operators is Rs 7,700-8,000 crore, while their Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation) for the current fiscal is estimated at Rs 7,000-7,500 crore,'' the agency said.

The matter has been discussed at various legal forums over the past decade and continues to be sub judice, it said. Clarity with respect to the final dues, timelines for payment and the debt-equity funding mix to pay up the liability will be crucial to ascertain the cash-flow impact for the DTH operators, it said. The rating agency said DTH operators supported by strong sponsors will be able to sustain their credit profiles notwithstanding the expected potential liability and added that credit profiles of such companies are also supported by healthy cash accrual, strong balance sheets and high financial flexibility. The agency said it will continue to monitor the developments on this and take appropriate action as and when required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Big B relives early 90s Moscow in a throwback pic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday treated his fans to a throwback picture from his visit to Moscow in the early 1990s. Taking it to Instagram, the 78-year-old actor shared a colourful and monochrome collaged picture in which he could b...

Diversion on Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Jan 7 due to farmers' tractor rally: Noida Police

There will be diversions on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the afternoon on Thursday in view of a tractor rally called by farmers protesting against the new central farm laws, police here said on Wednesday. The Eastern Peripheral ...

NIA arrests accused absconding in Tamil Nadu police officer's murder case

The NIA Wednesday arrested an absconding accused upon his arrival from Qatar in connection with the killing of a special sub-inspector in Kanyakumari, an official said. Shihabudeen, 39, a resident of Chennai, was arrested following his arri...

PM Modi hold video-teleconference with Merkel; briefs on vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-teleconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday and briefed her on COVID-19 vaccine development in India, while also assuring her of the countrys commitment to deploy its capacities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021