Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 hit fresh all-time peaks, but pro-Trump protests curb gains

The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday, as investors piled into financial and industrial stocks on bets a Democratic sweep in Georgia would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 01:38 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 hit fresh all-time peaks, but pro-Trump protests curb gains
Representative Image Image Credit:

The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday, as investors piled into financial and industrial stocks on bets a Democratic sweep in Georgia would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending. But Wall Street pared gains and the Nasdaq index fell after the U.S. Capitol went into lockdown as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building.

"Anything that happens that disruptive is a concern for investors but panic is probably not a good strategy here," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas citing the break in to the Capitol building. Before the pro-Trump protests, financials hit a 1-year high, while materials, industrial and energy sectors jumped held their gains.

Rate-sensitive bank shares jumped nearly 7%, tracking a surge in the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield above 1%. Democrats won one U.S. Senate race in Georgia and led in another, moving closer to a surprise sweep in a former Republican stronghold that would give them control of Congress and the power to advance President-elect Joe Biden's policy goals. A final outcome is not expected until later on Wednesday.

As this developed, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence opened a joint session of Congress to formally certify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand that he unilaterally reject electoral votes. "The rally in the broad market is being led by traditional value and cyclical names," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst, at Baird. "I think that has everything to do with the big spending that is promised in 2021, as a further boost to the economic reopening seen to benefit those names."

A Democrat-controlled Senate typically ushers in increased fiscal spending while raising the chances of tax hikes and tougher regulation, and would be a net positive for economic growth globally and thus for most risk assets. The Russell 1000 value index, which is heavily weighted toward cyclical sectors, rose 2.8%, while the growth index, with a large tech company weighting, shed 0.4%.

Increased risk of antitrust scrutiny of Big Tech pressured shares of companies, with Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp , Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc falling. Tesla Inc was the only major technology stock trading higher, up 4.3% to $767.01.

In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 425.15 points, or 1.4%, to 30,816.75, the S&P 500 gained 29.08 points, or 0.78%, to 3,755.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.53 points, or 0.27%, to 12,784.43. The small-cap Russell 2000 index jumped 4.1% after earlier hitting a record high.

Hopes of a vaccine-powered economic recovery in 2021 pushed Wall Street's main indexes to record highs in late-December, with sectors that had previously lagged, including banks, industrials and energy, fuelling the rally. AmerisourceBergen Corp gained 7.3% after the U.S. drug wholesaler said it would buy Walgreens Boots Alliance's drug distribution business for $6.5 billion to expand in Europe. Dow component Walgreens rose 4.6%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.88-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.82-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 89 new 52-week highs and !Empty value new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 311 new highs and 7 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president offers to vaccinate unlawful migrants in U.S.

Mexicos president said on Wednesday he was ready to provide coronavirus vaccines to undocumented migrants in the United States, after the governor of the U.S. state of Nebraska said they would likely not get vaccinated due to immigration st...

WRAPUP 2-Guns and teargas in U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters attempt to overturn his loss

Police in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday responded with drawn guns and tear gas on Wednesday as swarms of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trumps election loss shortly after some of Trumps fellow Re...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. private payrolls post first decline in eight months as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

U.S. private companies shed workers in December for the first time in eight months as out-of-control COVID-19 infections unleashed a fresh wave of business restrictions, setting the tone for what is likely to be a brutal winter for the econ...

Biden selects Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate federal appeals judge Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday, a choice most Americans know as the Supreme Court nominee of President Barack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021