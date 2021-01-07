Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realty developers hail Maharashtra govt's move to cut levies

Real estate experts have hailed the Maharashtra state government's decision to cut premium on real estate projects by half, saying the move will go a long way in expediting project completions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:42 IST
Realty developers hail Maharashtra govt's move to cut levies
The move comes amid plunging home sales due to economic slowdown and Covid-19 pandemic.. Image Credit: ANI

Real estate experts have hailed the Maharashtra state government's decision to cut premium on real estate projects by half, saying the move will go a long way in expediting project completions. "The reduction in construction premiums will surely bring down project costs, thereby further reducing property prices across Mumbai to rekindle the buyers' interest to boost sales," said Manju Yagnik, Vice-President of the Nahar Group and Senior Vice-President at industry body NAREDCO.

She said premium for construction of projects is the highest for Mumbai city, and it accounts for over 25 per cent of project cost in some cases. "The reduction in premium cost will help soften prices and renew buyers' interest. The real estate industry is key to the overall growth of economy. It needs government hand-holding to boost demand and revive growth," said Yagnik.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, said the move to reduce the premiums will provide respite to cost burdens for developers, thus spurring on more supply at lower prices. However, he said, it is important to note that the charges paid for approvals include development charges and other charges. "Effectively, this means the total benefits will be much less than 50 per cent."

After reducing stamp duties in the state to boost residential sales, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the proposal to cut the premium on real estate projects by half till December 31. Developers availing of the scheme will have to pay full stamp duty and registration charges on behalf of homebuyers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

APPSC exams go digital, candidates to take up test on tablets By Surya Desaraju

Government job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh will take up the APPSC recruitment tests using tablets, thanks to the new digital initiative to do away with answer sheets. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission APPSC has virtually revoluti...

Cricket-Play to win, home dominance make New Zealand top test nation

A play-to-win culture and dominance at home have propelled New Zealand to the top of the official test cricket rankings for the first time after a crushing win over Pakistan, helped in no small part by having the worlds best batsman. The Bl...

Pompeo says U.S. considering sanctions on those involved in Hong Kong arrests

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington is considering sanctions and other restrictions on those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong and warned it could target the territorys economic and trade office in the Un...

Light-carrying chips advance machine learning, say experts

The researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology have developed a new light-based approach to combine processing and data storage onto a single chip. The exponential growth of data traffic in our digital age poses some real ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021