Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAP to invest Rs 500 cr to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy in India

SAP intends to advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat self-reliant India by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better, he added.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 12:38 IST
SAP to invest Rs 500 cr to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy in India
Representative image

SAP SEon Thursday announced it would invest Rs 500 crore in India to localise and offer customers a multi-cloud choice. Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP said in a statement it will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres.

''SAP's commitment to support India's growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government,'' saidScott Russell, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan. ''Our investment in India is toward accelerating the nations digital agenda and our customers transformation in the cloud,'' he said.

With one of the largest and most diverse business-to- business cloud portfolios, SAP India is a leading cloud company that is aggressively working toward addressing local customer demands, the statement said. ''SAP further fortified its commitment to enterprises with the benefits of integrated cloud technologies to deliver the greatest flexibility and be data compliant under the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill,'' it said.

''Today, customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliancy and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes,'' saidKulmeet Bawa, SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director. ''SAP intends to advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic drives down Tunisia's tourism revenue by 65%

Tunisias tourism revenue plunged by 65 in 2020 compared to 2019, to around 746 million, official figures showed on Thursday, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the countrys economy. In 2020, the number of visitors...

PIL in Delhi HC seeks removal of caller tune on Covid awareness in Amitabh Bachchan's voice

By Sushil Batra A Public interest litigation PIL petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking removal of the coronavirus awareness caller tune in the voice of Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan.The petition was listed for hearing b...

IL&FS Solar Power repays entire Rs 845 cr debt

Debt-laden ILFS on Thursday said its group company ILFS Solar Power Ltd ISPL has paid its entire debt of around Rs 845 crore to all its creditors. This repayment supports the overall resolution process for ILFS Group and will be a key inter...

Protective immunity against novel coronavirus may last for over eight months: Study

COVID-19 survivors may have protective immunity against serious disease from the SARS-CoV-2 virus for months, or even years after the infection, a study suggests. The findings, based on analyses of blood samples from 188 COVID-19 patients, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021