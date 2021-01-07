Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra Logistics launches electric last-mile delivery service

Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), one of India's largest third-party logistics (3PL) solution providers, on Thursday launched a new service line of sustainable last-mile logistics and fulfilment for customers in e-commerce, FMCG and other markets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 12:53 IST
Mahindra Logistics launches electric last-mile delivery service
EDel will deploy a fleet of EVs starting with 3W vehicles. Image Credit: ANI

Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), one of India's largest third-party logistics (3PL) solution providers, on Thursday launched a new service line of sustainable last-mile logistics and fulfilment for customers in e-commerce, FMCG and other markets. MLL said EDel will deploy a fleet of electric vehicles starting with three-wheeler vehicles designed for cargo applications. The fleet will be deployed in collaboration with its supply partners.

EDel will initially operate across six major cities including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata before expanding to a total of 14 cities in the next one year. The company will also establish a network of dedicated charging infrastructure for its electric vehicle operations under EDel with connected telematics platform to enable customer experience, vehicle and battery utilisation and network management.

"The demand for last-mile services continues to grow across India, and we believe electric vehicles provide an ideal long-term solution for the emerging imperatives around sustainability and cost-effectiveness," said Managing Director and CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan. "EDel is a key lever of our approach to sustainability. At Mahindra Logistics, we deeply believe in the need to adopt environment-friendly solutions and our business practices are aligned accordingly," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LTI Becomes the Elite Services Partner of Snowflake

- Company is the launch partner for Snowcase program by Snowflake to develop and market industry-specific solutions to accelerate cloud data transformation journey MUMBAI, India, Jan. 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- Larsen Toubro Infotech BSE code 5...

CureVac strikes COVID-19 vaccine alliance with Bayer

German biotech firm CureVac has agreed an alliance with drugmaker Bayer to help it seek regulatory approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and distribute doses, the two companies said on Thursday.Bayer will contribute its expertise a...

4 dead in road mishap in Andhra's Prakasam

At least four people were killed and one sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a parked lorry on NH-16 near Martur town of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The mishap took place in the early hours on Thu...

Pandemic drives down Tunisia's tourism revenue by 65%

Tunisias tourism revenue plunged by 65 in 2020 compared to 2019, to around 746 million, official figures showed on Thursday, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the countrys economy. In 2020, the number of visitors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021