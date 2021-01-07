SBI raises USD 600 million from bonds

SBI raises USD 600 million from bondsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:01 IST
State Bank of lndia (SBI) on Thursday said it has concluded the issuance of USD 600 million (about Rs 4,500 crore) from bonds to fund expansion of overseas business
The fund raised through senior unsecured fixed rate notes having maturity of 5.50 years and coupon of 1.80 per cent payable semi-annually under Regulation-S, SBI said in a regulatory filing. ''The bonds will be issued through our London branch as of January 13, 2021, and shall be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange and India International Exchange, GIFT City,'' it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Philippine Airlines halts London flights until end-February
Rugby-London Irish's Boxing Day game at Bath called off due to COVID-19 cases
ASK Investment Managers gets IFSCA nod to open branch in GIFT City
Lebanon says first case of new coronavirus variant detected on flight from London
Ship captain tests COVID-19 positive after return from London, under isolation in Bareilly