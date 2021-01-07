Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private sector willing to partner with govt for accelerating COVID-19 vaccine administration: FICCI

The strategy paper was submitted to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 NEGVAC last month.Given that we are on the verge of launching the largest ever and a complex vaccination programme, effective partnerships and seamless collaborations will be pivotal for its success.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:57 IST
Private sector willing to partner with govt for accelerating COVID-19 vaccine administration: FICCI

The private sector is willing to support and augment government's capacity across the value chain of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration, industry body FICCI on Thursday said. In this regard, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has submitted a detailed plan outlining what support private sector, including healthcare, can provide, through the FICCI-EY Strategy paper on 'Protecting India - Public Private Partnership for vaccinating against COVID-19'. The strategy paper was submitted to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) last month.

''Given that we are on the verge of launching the largest ever and a complex vaccination programme, effective partnerships and seamless collaborations will be pivotal for its success. We hope that the government has taken note of the intent and commitment from private sector players for accelerating the process of targeted vaccination across the country,'' FICCI Chair Health Services Committee and Chairman Medica Group of Hospitals Alok Roy said in a statement. The FICCI-EY paper, that was developed in consultation with various stakeholders from healthcare, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, logistics, cold chain and allied sectors, states that India would need 1.3-1.4 lakh vaccination centres, 1 lakh healthcare professionals and 2.0 lakh support staff/ volunteers to support government's mass-inoculation programme.

Private healthcare sector, responsible for almost 70 per cent of healthcare delivery in the country, can adequately supplement the physical and human infrastructure supply in key capacity constrained regions, specifically in urban and semi-urban areas, FICCI noted. A FICCI survey conducted in collaboration with EY and NABH, showed that 81 per cent of survey respondents from private healthcare industry are willing to inoculate front-line workers in local areas and 75 per cent are willing to inoculate their local communities, 70 per cent are willing to allocate manpower in semi-urban/rural areas for vaccination and 94 per cent are willing to impart training for inoculation, it added.

The private players are now waiting for a direction from the government on how to contribute towards the massive vaccination program, in national interest, FICCI said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Travel, trade may resume within a week to Qatar, says UAE

Arab states boycotting Qatar could resume travel and trade links with Doha within a week under a U.S.-backed deal, but restoring diplomatic ties requires more time as parties work to rebuild trust, a United Arab Emirates official said on Th...

Government wants to privatise farm sector: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday alleged that the Centre wants to privatise the farm sector with its three new agri-marketing laws, which are being opposed by thousands of cultivators. Talking to reporters here while...

Digital services tax in India discriminates against American companies: USTR

Indias 2 per cent digital services tax on e-commerce supply discriminates against US companies and is inconsistent with international tax principles, according to a US Trade Representative USTR investigation. The finding paves the way for p...

Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest, and told them to fight. They did.

The chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 election, culminating in a call to march to the building that represents U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021