Historic Renovation of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Idols Set to Begin

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in India is set to undergo a significant renovation of its principal deity idol, a process expected to take four years. The delicate restoration, led by experienced sculptors, will adhere to traditional methods to preserve the sanctity and historical importance of the temple.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:07 IST
The iconic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, a revered site in India, is preparing to commence the restoration of its centuries-old principal deity idol. The ambitious project is anticipated to span four years, involving a team of skilled sculptors using traditional techniques to ensure the highest level of care and authenticity.

Led by senior artisans A R Durai Krishna Swamy and Thirukoshtiyoor Madhavan, the renovation will also include nearly 30 companion deity idols. The temple committee formalized the start with an agreement, signaling a historic moment for the religious community and its devoted followers.

Last renovated during the 18th century under Marthanda Varma's reign, the idol comprises the unique kadusarkara yogam, a traditional mixture lauded for durability. Amid detailed preparations, temple authorities assure devotees that religious practices will remain uninterrupted, maintaining the temple's spiritual essence.

