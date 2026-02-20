Historic Renovation of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Idols Set to Begin

The iconic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, a revered site in India, is preparing to commence the restoration of its centuries-old principal deity idol. The ambitious project is anticipated to span four years, involving a team of skilled sculptors using traditional techniques to ensure the highest level of care and authenticity.

Led by senior artisans A R Durai Krishna Swamy and Thirukoshtiyoor Madhavan, the renovation will also include nearly 30 companion deity idols. The temple committee formalized the start with an agreement, signaling a historic moment for the religious community and its devoted followers.

Last renovated during the 18th century under Marthanda Varma's reign, the idol comprises the unique kadusarkara yogam, a traditional mixture lauded for durability. Amid detailed preparations, temple authorities assure devotees that religious practices will remain uninterrupted, maintaining the temple's spiritual essence.