Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks pull London stocks lower; Sainsbury surges

The blue-chip FTSE 100 reversed early gains to drop 0.3%, with banking stocks slumping 1.2%, while Sainsbury surged to the top of the index. Shares of the supermarket owner jumped 5.3% after it raised its full-year profit forecast as it benefited from COVID-19 restrictions that forced people to stay at home.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:22 IST
Banks pull London stocks lower; Sainsbury surges

Banking stocks led the FTSE 100 lower on Thursday as investors booked profits after gains of nearly 6% in the past three sessions, although hopes of a bigger U.S. stimulus package under a Democrat administration helped limit losses. The blue-chip FTSE 100 reversed early gains to drop 0.3%, with banking stocks slumping 1.2%, while Sainsbury surged to the top of the index.

Shares of the supermarket owner jumped 5.3% after it raised its full-year profit forecast as it benefited from COVID-19 restrictions that forced people to stay at home. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 declined 0.5%.

"Following yesterday's strong 3% rally, it becomes a little difficult to maintain such uptrends and that has led to a lot of profit-taking this morning, but there does not seem to be any damage to the optimism in the market," said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets. Surging coronavirus cases and fears of a new wave of corporate bankruptcies have ratcheted up concerns around the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 4,000 financial firms in Britain were at "heightened risk" of collapsing due to fallout from the first wave of the pandemic, the Financial Conduct Authority said. Global equity markets, on the other hand, gained in anticipation of big borrowing and big spending under the Democrat administration which would help support economic growth at a time the coronavirus crisis continues to ravage several businesses globally.

London-listed shares of Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair dropped 2.7% after it slashed its annual traffic forecast due to fresh lockdowns in the United Kingdom and Ireland. British discount retailer B&M fell 0.5% even as it reported a jump in quarterly sales, while fashion retailer Joules dropped 3.9% after reporting a plunge in total store sales in a seven-week period that included the holiday season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bharat Biotech Says Successful Completion Of Volunteer Enrolment For Phase-3 Clinical Trials Of COVAXIN

BHARAT BIOTECH SAYS ANNOUNCING SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF VOLUNTEER ENROLMENT FOR PHASE-3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF COVAXIN - TWEET Source text httpsbit.ly35hnSrr...

Investigation unveils fraudulent buying, selling of telecom giant Ncell's stake in Nepal

Investigation by Centre for Investigative Journalism-Nepal revealed that a British journalism organisation -- Finance Uncovered -- has found that a handful of Nepali investors have made fortunes by transacting shares of mobile service provi...

Travel, trade may resume within a week to Qatar, says UAE

Arab states boycotting Qatar could resume travel and trade links with Doha within a week under a U.S.-backed deal, but restoring diplomatic ties requires more time as parties work to rebuild trust, a United Arab Emirates official said on Th...

Government wants to privatise farm sector: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday alleged that the Centre wants to privatise the farm sector with its three new agri-marketing laws, which are being opposed by thousands of cultivators. Talking to reporters here while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021