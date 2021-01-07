Left Menu
PLUSS receives European Patent for 'Celsure' precise temperature-controlled box

Celsure uses proprietary Phase Change Materials technology, a game changer for COVID-19 vaccine transportation MUMBAI, India, Jan. 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- PLUSS Advanced Technology PLUSS, an India based material solutions company today announced that it has been granted patent by European Patent Office, Germany for its Celsure box designed and manufactured using the proprietary Phase Change Material PCM technology, to transport vaccines and perishable commodities at a specific temperature range.

Celsure uses proprietary 'Phase Change Materials' technology, a game changer for COVID-19 vaccine transportation MUMBAI, India, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLUSS Advanced Technology (PLUSS), an India based material solutions company today announced that it has been granted patent by European Patent Office, Germany for its 'Celsure' box designed and manufactured using the proprietary Phase Change Material (PCM) technology, to transport vaccines and perishable commodities at a specific temperature range. The patent was granted to the innovative method of arranging PCMs which leads to precise temperature control in varying ambient conditions and increases operational efficiencies for the end user. The patent has also been applied in USA, Singapore, Brazil and India. PLUSS expects these patents to be granted soon as well. ''This is a major endorsement for our research and development and also India's preparedness in efficient cold chain supply management. These boxes will play a vital role in maintaining precise temperature during transport of various COVID-19 vaccines being tested in India and abroad. The technology is already commercialized and is used by various multinational pharmaceutical and logistics companies in India. We are in conversations with Covid-19 vaccine distribution stakeholders to make our products available across the country. The latest MoU being with Spice Jet,'' said Samit Jain, MD, PLUSS. While, transporting pharmaceutical products, biological products or vaccines in particular, the need to maintain precise temperature ranges is very important and the efficacy of vaccine can be impacted if the temperature goes above or below the specified range. PLUSS's proprietary, made in India PCM technology ensures that precise temperature ranges are maintained and at costs much lower than similar international solutions. Celsure is a simple box-in-box transport solution developed by the R&D team at PLUSS which uses indigenously developed Phase Change Material (PCM) that will maintain the right temperature from a few hours to a few days to ensure that vaccines retain their potency. PLUSS has designed nearly 40 different PCM solutions for different temperatures, ranging from -77oC to +89oC.

PLUSS, funded by Tata Capital Innovation Fund in 2012-13, has made rapid strides in PCM technology and has several award-winning solutions and patents for pharma, building and logistics industries in India and overseas. One of its innovative products is the indigenous low-cost baby cooler called 'MiraCradle' that lowers the body temperature of new born babies with birth asphyxia and substantially improves their chances of making full recovery. PLUSS' MiraCradle is now used in over 500 hospitals in India. About PLUSS: PLUSS Advanced Technologies Private Ltd. (PLUSS®) located in New Delhi, India, founded in 1993 started with R&D and manufacturing of specialized polymers. In 2006, PLUSS commenced development in the field of Phase Change Materials (PCMs) Technology. In 2012-13, PLUSS received equity funds infusion from Tata Capital Innovations Fund which has helped the company expand its resources and further strengthen its R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

