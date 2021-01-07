Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEWSMAKER-BoE's Hauser calls for new central bank tools to tackle market upheavals

But they failed to withstand the coronavirus shock in March and reforms are needed to prevent future liquidity problems threatening the economy, Hauser said. Central banks should consider a formal role as "market makers of last resort" - trading securities at times of financial panic - in return for tougher regulation of financial businesses other than banks, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:10 IST
NEWSMAKER-BoE's Hauser calls for new central bank tools to tackle market upheavals

Financial markets are likely to be hit more often by the kind of upheaval unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic and central banks need new tools to deal with powerful investment firms at the heart of such events, a Bank of England official said. Non-bank companies, which include pension managers, money market funds and hedge funds, now account for about half of the world's financial assets.

"Last year's COVID 'dash for cash' was a wake-up call as to the scale and urgency of this work," Andrew Hauser, the Bank of England's (BoE) executive director for markets, said in a speech hosted by Reuters on Thursday. Non-banks have helped savers and businesses as banks were reined in by reforms after their risk-taking brought about the 2007-09 financial crisis. But they failed to withstand the coronavirus shock in March and reforms are needed to prevent future liquidity problems threatening the economy, Hauser said.

Central banks should consider a formal role as "market makers of last resort" - trading securities at times of financial panic - in return for tougher regulation of financial businesses other than banks, he said. This would mirror the role of "lender of last resort" which the BoE provides to the heavily regulated banking sector.

Last March's surge in demand for cash, as economies around the world went into lockdown, was exacerbated by chaos in normally stable debt markets. Non-bank firms - some over-indebted - scrambled to get money out of funds which in turn struggled to raise the cash.

That helped cause a spike in government and corporate bond yields that threatened to deepen the hit to the global economy and forced central banks into huge emergency action, chiefly by ramping up their bond-buying programmes. Non-banks also failed to function as intermediaries for government bond markets, which have soared in size since the 2007-09 financial crisis, Hauser said.

Since March, the central banks of the Group of 10 (G10) nations have added $8 trillion to their balance sheets, mostly by buying government bonds. That has helped to bring down borrowing costs and allowed huge government spending to slow the economic slide, but adds urgency to the case for reform of non-banks, Hauser said.

"We should certainly be wary of drawing overly direct conclusions from the COVID pandemic, given how truly unique the circumstances have been," Hauser said. "But many of the vulnerabilities in financial markets exposed last spring have been staring us in the face for some time - and will only grow in importance in the years ahead, as households and firms come to rely ever more closely on such markets to care for their savings, and fund investment."

The Financial Stability Board, grouping regulators from around the world, is considering ways to make non-banks safer. But new central bank tools to deal with problems will be needed too, Hauser said.

Offering permanent or 'standing' facilities would be a way to reduce the impact of market turmoil on well-run businesses, while allowing a broader framework of rules and a way to reverse asset purchases that were meant to be temporary, Hauser said. But deciding which assets the BoE should buy, and what it should charge to businesses that needed to use the facility - sometimes through no fault of their own - would be tricky.

"The public authorities cannot afford to ignore such dysfunction if it reaches a scale that threatens financial stability," he said. "But equally we cannot rely on central bank medicine of the scale and duration seen in 2020 every time we see an inflammation." (Editing by David Milliken and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under COVAX could start this month - WHO

COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries could start this month, WHO immunization director Kate OBrien said on Thursday.We need about 7 billion in or...

Aus, India both stand to gain from expanding trade in lithium resources: Australian envoy

Australia and India both stand to gain from the promise of expanding trade in lithium resources, Canberras envoy here Barry OFarrell on Thursday said, noting that lithium metal-based battery technologies will form the key component of the r...

Some Trump supporters expected in court, as police hunt for more who stormed U.S. Capitol

The first round of President Donald Trumps supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a brazen attack on the seat of government were due in court to face charges on Thursday, as police stepped up their search for perpetrators of violence. I...

JEE-Advanced test for IITs on July 3; eligibility criteria of 75 pc marks in class 12 to remain relaxed

The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology IITs will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021