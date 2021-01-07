US trade deficit jumps to $68.1 billion in November

US trade deficit jumps to $68.1 billion in NovemberPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:23 IST
The US trade deficit jumped to USD 68.1 billion in November as a surge in imports overwhelmed a smaller increase in exports.
The November gap between what America buys from abroad compared to what it sells abroad rose by 8 per cent from the October deficit of USD 63.1 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
Through the first 11 months of 2020, the deficit stands at USD 604.8 billion, 13.9 per cent higher than the same period in 2019. President Donald Trump has insisted that his get-tough trade policies with the rest of the world would shrink the deficit and bring back American jobs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- Donald Trump
- America
- Commerce Department
ALSO READ
Indian American chief economist SP Kothari to leave SEC by end of January
FX green lights Native American comedy 'Reservation Dogs' from Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi
Asian-American filmmakers dismayed at Golden Globe rule on 'Minari'
Top US officials discuss "range of options" to protect Americans in Iraq from Iran attacks-senior US official
Trump's COVID bill delay leaves millions of desperate Americans in limbo