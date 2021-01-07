Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanofi says could help produce competitors' COVID-19 shots

France's Sanofi is considering how it can help produce COVID-19 vaccines devised by other drugmakers, a spokesman said on Thursday. He did not say which exact manufacturing steps could be performed nor if Sanofi was already holding talks with competitors.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:04 IST
Sanofi says could help produce competitors' COVID-19 shots

France's Sanofi is considering how it can help produce COVID-19 vaccines devised by other drugmakers, a spokesman said on Thursday.

He did not say which exact manufacturing steps could be performed nor if Sanofi was already holding talks with competitors. Vaccine production requires multiple stages, from research to filling and packing. Last month, Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline said a COVID-19 vaccine they are jointly developing had showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its launch to late next year, in a setback for both companies.

"Given the recent changes... we have some temporary flexibility with our manufacturing capacities," the spokesman said. "We are exploring all options and currently assessing the technical feasibility of performing some manufacturing steps to support other COVID-19 vaccines manufacturers," he said.

The spokesman said due to regulations and specific manufacturing processes, Sanofi could not directly produce the drug component of another vaccine. Sanofi is also working on another COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the United States' Translate Bio which uses mRNA technology. Phase I trials are expected to start this quarter.

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, her husband turn approver in bank fraud case.

Enforcement Directorate ED on Thursday said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of several properties and bank accounts in Nirav Modi ba...

France keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France battles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.A nationwide night...

Train mows down four people during trial run in Uttarakhand

Four persons were mown down by a high-speed train during its trial run between Haridwar and Laksar on Thursday.The mishap occurred near Jamalpurkala village when the train was running at a speed of 100-120 kmph during the trial run.Haridwar...

On Capitol violence, UK's Johnson says President Trump 'completely wrong'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said U.S. President Donald Trump was completely wrong to encourage his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday. And as you say, as you suggest, in so far as he encouraged people to storm the Capitol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021