4 injured as Indore-bound bus falls into ditch in Rajasthan's Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:06 IST
4 injured as Indore-bound bus falls into ditch in Rajasthan's Kota
Four people were injured when a bus fell into a nearly 30-foot-deep ditch along a national highway here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The private bus was carrying nearly 17 passengers besides the driver and his two helpers when the accident took place around 1.30 am on National Highway 52 near Abli Mahal under the Modak police station limits, they said.

At least four passengers sustained injuries in the mishap and were rushed to hospitals in Kota and Jhalawar, Station House Officer of Modak police station Bharat Singh said, and added they were out of danger.

The others passengers escaped unhurt, and some of them managed to climb up themselves, while others were rescued from the ditch safely, he said.

An assistant sub-inspector was on Friday morning sent to the hospitals to record the statements of the injured to ascertain the actual reason of the mishap, Singh further said.

The bus was going to Indore from Jaipur, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

