Vietnam says U.S. probe over its currency, timber could harm both countries

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:06 IST
A United States investigation into Vietnam's currency and its timber could harm bilateral relations, cause undesirable effects and negatively impact workers and consumers in both countries, Vietnam's trade minister told his U.S. counterpart on Thursday.

The Trump administration in late December named Vietnam a currency manipulator, a move that businesses said would pave the way for the U.S. Trade Representative to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods. The information about the minister's remarks during a phone call was posted on the Vietnamese ministry's website.

