Vietnam says U.S. probe over its currency, timber could harm both countries

Vietnam says U.S. probe over its currency, timber could harm both countriesReuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:06 IST
A United States investigation into Vietnam's currency and its timber could harm bilateral relations, cause undesirable effects and negatively impact workers and consumers in both countries, Vietnam's trade minister told his U.S. counterpart on Thursday.
The Trump administration in late December named Vietnam a currency manipulator, a move that businesses said would pave the way for the U.S. Trade Representative to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods. The information about the minister's remarks during a phone call was posted on the Vietnamese ministry's website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
- United States
- U.S.
- Vietnamese
- Trump
ALSO READ
Indian Naval ship to conduct naval exercise with Vietnamese Navy in South China Sea
Indian naval ship conducts 'passage exercise' with Vietnamese Navy in South China Sea
United States facing four historic crises at once, says Joe Biden
Vietnam, Britain sign free trade deal, to take effect Dec. 31
Vietnam, Britain sign free trade deal, to take effect Dec. 31