Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW India sales dip 31 pc to 6,604 units in 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:55 IST
BMW India sales dip 31 pc to 6,604 units in 2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German car maker BMW on Friday reported a 31.5 per cent dip in its sales at 6,604 units in India last year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit dispatches.

The automaker had sold 9,641 units in 2019.

The luxury automaker dispatched 6,092 BMW and 512 Mini units in 2020.

Besides, BMW Motorrad sold 2,563 motorcycles last year.

''The company has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

With improving macroeconomic indicators and consumer confidence, the carmaker picked up momentum with remarkable efficiency and vigour, he added.

''We registered strong results at the end of a very difficult year and propelled our segment share significantly in the Indian luxury car market,'' Pawah noted.

The company is looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism, he added.

BMW India said it saw a significant contribution of over 50 per cent coming from the locally produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range including the X1, the X3 and the X5.

''The newly launched X7 experienced astounding demand in all regions. The 3 Series and the 5 Series continued their traditional role as strong contributors in the sedan segment,'' it added.

MINI brand successfully increased its market share in the premium car segment despite the difficult industry scenario, it said.

The brand posted an exceptional performance and growth in the last quarter of the year, the automaker said.

Further, BMW Motorrad India overcame all obstacles and posted a stellar annual growth in 2020 against current trends, it noted.

This success was propelled by the launch of the new G 310 R and G 310 GS.

''Together, the two motorcycles commanded a share of over 80 per cent in yearly sales. The R 1250 GS / GSA, the F 750 / 850 GS and the S 1000 RR also held on to their position as important contributors,'' BMW Group India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: Tripura calls for stepping up vigil

The Tripura government on Fridaycalled for stepping up vigil to keep an eye for mortality orsickness among poultry, wild ducks and migratory birds.An advisory was issued by the Animal ResourcesDevelopment Department ARDD for all the distric...

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID-19 shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities soar to new records, bonds hit 11-month lows, on stimulus hopes

A global equities rally pushed Japans Nikkei and U.S. stock benchmarks to new records on Friday while safe havens such as Treasuries and gold sold off as investors looked past political unrest in the United States and focused on further sti...

US Amb to UN to visit Taiwan, China threatens 'heavy price'

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft will travel to Taiwan and reinforce the US governments strong and ongoing support for Taipeis international space, a visit China says it firmly opposes and warned that Washington will pay a heavy price fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021