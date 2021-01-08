Workers at Mexico's Interjet to strike after weeks of flight cancellations

Left Menu
Unionized employees for Mexican airline Interjet will begin a strike on Friday after weeks of flight cancellations as the company struggles to maintain operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:49 IST
Unionized employees for Mexican airline Interjet will begin a strike on Friday after weeks of flight cancellations as the company struggles to maintain operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Faced with the possibility of looting," the Seccion 15 workers union said in a statement, the majority of employees voted to strike at the company's premises in Mexico City in order to recoup some wages and benefits through the union.

Interjet employees are owed four months of salary and other wages, including Christmas bonuses and savings fund contributions for 2020, the union said. Like many airlines, Interjet has suffered severe disruptions because of the pandemic. All the airline's flights were canceled and operations suspended since last month, the union said.

In November, Interjet canceled multiple flights after reportedly missing advance payments on jet fuel for the second time in two months. The union said Interjet missed out on a final opportunity to keep its operations afloat after Mexico's tax authority (SAT) declined to move forward with a debt negotiation that would have enabled the airline to take out loans.

"The current situation of our company is regrettable," the union said. "We see that there are no planes to fly and no real business plan to continue operating." A spokesman for Interjet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"No one can blame (the employees) for the, hopefully temporary, closure of Interjet," the union said. "We deeply regret the failure that this outcome represents for Mexico and national aviation, just after the company turned 15 years old."

