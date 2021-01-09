Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta -media

A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

Metro TV said the plane was a Boeing B737-500. Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

