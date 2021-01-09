Left Menu
Foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 1.04 cr seized, one held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:11 IST
Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI): Foreign currencies equivalent toRs 1.04 crore have been seized at the airport here and oneperson has been arrested in this connection, a topCustoms official said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs, passengers bound for Dubai werestopped for a check and the currencies concealed in theirbackpacks confiscated, the official said.

The currencies included USD 74,000, Euros 25,000 andSaudi Riyals 1,50,000.

One of the passengers had currencies equivalent to overRs 20 lakh in his baggage and he was arrested, a pressrelease said.

