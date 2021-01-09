Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chidambaram expresses concern over crony capitalism, says nation needs not just 5 but 500 biz houses

As long as you have crony capitalism those who are not your cronies will hesitate to start business, said Chidambaram.The government has to create a climate where everybody must believe that he or she would be treated equally and will have an equal opportunity, he said while addressing the 25th Wharton India Economic Forum.Its not enough to have five business houses expanding, we need 500 business houses to expand and we need new businesses and entrepreneurs like Infosys, Wipro and the guy who started Flipkart.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 22:32 IST
Chidambaram expresses concern over crony capitalism, says nation needs not just 5 but 500 biz houses
Speaking about the state of the economy, Chidambaram said there are a number of negatives and a number of paradoxes. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern of crony capitalism, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said the government needs to create an atmosphere where everybody is treated equally and ensure that not just five but 500 business houses are expanding.

''Today we have crony capitalism. That cannot be denied. I can give examples of crony capitalism, you know it as well as I do... As long as you have crony capitalism those who are not your cronies will hesitate to start a business," said Chidambaram.

The government has to create a climate where everybody must believe that he or she would be treated equally and will have an equal opportunity, he said while addressing the 25th Wharton India Economic Forum.

"It's not enough to have five business houses expanding, we need 500 business houses to expand and we need new businesses and entrepreneurs like Infosys, Wipro and the guy who started Flipkart. We need new but the new people are afraid that unless they play the game which the government wants them to play, they will be squeezed out,'' he said.

Speaking about the state of the economy, Chidambaram said there are a number of negatives and a number of paradoxes.

''We are still in a negative growth mode although the rate has declined. Yet the stock market is booming. There is a huge inflow of foreign capital. We are accumulating foreign exchange...,'' the Congress leader said.

On the ground, he said, the demand is low with bottom one-third population has no money to spend while middle one-third only spends on essentials and the top one-third saves rather than investing.

He further said that investment is very low even though there are claims of investments.

Citing the farmers protest against the farm laws at Delhi borders, he said there are huge social and economic disrupting factors in the country.

Terming unemployment situation quite explosive, Chidambaram said it is proved by the rise in the workforce and the rise in the rate of unemployment.

The situation in the MSME sector is quite terrible, he said adding the government should consider giving loans to micro and small businesses at concessional rates so that they survive.

It is a mix of negatives and paradoxes with a few positives, but ''negatives and paradoxes overweigh the positives'', he added.

Giving his advice to the government for the revival of the economy, the former finance minister said there is an immediate set of things that has to be done, including significant cash transfers must be made to bottom one-third of the population.

Besides, he said, indirect taxes especially GST must be cut immediately for at least six months and remove all import and export restriction except for an emergency.

He also advocated utilisation of surplus cash of PSUs for spurring investment or deploying it for the recapitalisation of public sector banks.

Pointing out that India now is an over-regulated country, Chidambaram said there is a need for a regulatory overhaul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...

Rajasthan reports 430 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. According to the state health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,12,521 including 6,730 active cases.The state has seen 1,098 new recoveries and total recove...

Qatar Airways to resume flights to Saudi Arabia from Monday

Qatar Airways will resume flights to Saudi Arabia, starting with the capital Riyadh on Monday, followed by Jeddah on Jan. 14, then Dammam on Jan. 16, the airline tweeted on Saturday.Last Monday, Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace to Qatar a...

Vanita Gupta's family expresses happiness at her selection as US associate attorney general

As Vanita Gupta, a woman of Indian origin, as been nominated to serve as Associate Attorney General in the next US administration, the family of the lawyer here expressed happiness at her selection and said it is a matter of pride for them....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021