Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business brief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:00 IST
Business brief

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it has donated Rs 5 crore to National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) to support and provide all the necessary aid to the Indian Olympics team.

This amount would be utilised for customised training of the Olympics team under reputed coaches at institutes having world-class facilities, participation in international competition, purchase of equipment for athletes participating in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), and support staff service, the SBI said in a statement.

In 2016 -17, the public lender had contributed Rs 1 crore in NSDF, which assists India's top athletes for their training in India as well as abroad to achieve excellence at all the major national and international tournaments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

The post-Brexit woes facing Scotlands fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to the European Union through one of its main services until at least Wednesday.Previou...

Farmer found dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Ka...

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...

Rajasthan reports 430 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. According to the state health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,12,521 including 6,730 active cases.The state has seen 1,098 new recoveries and total recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021