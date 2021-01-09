Business brief

Business briefPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:00 IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it has donated Rs 5 crore to National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) to support and provide all the necessary aid to the Indian Olympics team.
This amount would be utilised for customised training of the Olympics team under reputed coaches at institutes having world-class facilities, participation in international competition, purchase of equipment for athletes participating in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), and support staff service, the SBI said in a statement.
In 2016 -17, the public lender had contributed Rs 1 crore in NSDF, which assists India's top athletes for their training in India as well as abroad to achieve excellence at all the major national and international tournaments.
