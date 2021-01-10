Goldman, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. investment ban

Goldman, M. Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products after U.S. investment banReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:14 IST
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan units will delist a total of 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products, Hong Kong stock exchange filings on Sunday showed.
The delistings are because of statements last week by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control clarifying a November order from President Donald Trump which banned Americans from investing in Chinese companies that the U.S. deems to have links with China's military, the filings said.
Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said in a statement it was "working closely with the relevant issuers to ensure orderly delisting, and facilitate buyback arrangements being arranged by the issuers."
