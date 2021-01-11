Left Menu
Kabira Mobility set to Launch 02 Hi-Speed Electric Bikes for Indian Markets

Pre-bookings are now open at www.kabiramobility.comEquipped with Combi-brakes, best in class range, fast charging on board, roadside assistance, these electric bikes from Kabira Mobility are as appealing as compared to IC motorbikes in terms of style and performance.

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Taking over the electric bike market in India, Kabira Mobility is set to launch KM 3000 and KM 4000 electric bikes nationwide in the month of February 2021 with first-of-its-kind and completely 'Made in India' high speed Electric Bikes with no range anxiety. Pre-bookings are now open at www.kabiramobility.comEquipped with Combi-brakes, best in class range, fast charging on board, roadside assistance, these electric bikes from Kabira Mobility are as appealing as compared to IC motorbikes in terms of style and performance. Kabira Mobility Electric bikes sport modern design with sleek aerodynamic profile, fireproof battery, park assist and many smart & exciting features.

Featuring a DeltaEV BLDC Motor, the electric bikes can achieve a top speed of 120kmph and a riding range of 150 km on a single charge making it best in class.

Headquartered in Goa-India, Kabira Mobility is an electric vehicle start-up that has one of the biggest manufacturing Facility in Goa & Dharwad, Karnataka.

Kabira Mobility is focused on making Electric Vehicles that are practical, aesthetical, affordable and sustainable for the Indian market. The R&D team has spent a notable amount of 2 years on developing the product that is finally set to hit the market.

Kabira Mobility launched 6 Electric Scooters in AutoExpo 2020 - Greater Noida, which are suitable for college students, executives, last mile delivery fleet and it has an electric scooter that is specifically designed and developed for inclusiveness of specially-abled.

These 6 scooters received an overwhelming response from the audience that accolades them with reliability, performance and good customer service.

Mr. Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility said, ''These electric bikes were a distant vision when we started our product development journey in Goa in 2018, but they are now a reality and have turned out to be more magnificent than what we had imagined.''• KM 3000 debuts as an 'Electric Sports Bike'• KM 4000 debuts as an 'Electric Street Bike'These bikes come as one of the biggest breakthrough in 2021 for the Electric Vehicle Industry in India, right from its conception to launch. Kabira Mobility has exceeded its own vision for Electric Vehicle future in India.

About Kabira MobilityKabira Mobility envisions having a go-to-market strategy by following e-commerce and dealership model. With a team of automobile veterans, Kabira Mobility has set its eye to expand across the country and worldwide.

For more information, visit www.kabiramobility.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1417644/Kabira_Mobility_Bikes.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

