Four passengers on Air India's London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Four passengers on Air India's London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:30 IST
Four passengers travelling on Air India's London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said on Monday.
Genestrings runs a lab at the Delhi airport to test incoming passengers for COVID-19.
All flights connecting the UK and India were suspended from December 23 to January 7 by the central government as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in that country.
Air India's AI162 flight landed at the Delhi airport at 10.30 pm on Sunday.
''All testing completed within three hours and passengers released within 7.5 hours, even with positive cases,'' Gauri Agarwal, the founder of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, said.
''There were total 186 passengers on AI162 London-Delhi flight. Four of them have tested positive for COVID-19,'' she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India 90/3 at lunch on Day 2 of second Test
India 90/3 at lunch after Cummins' twin strikes
India vs Australia 2nd Test: Scoreboard at lunch, day 2
2nd Test: Rahane's fifty takes India to 189-5 at tea on day 2
10 Indian Americans in Houston honoured for their services to community, promoting Hindu culture