Sailors set to return home, Sena RS MP expresses happiness

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP PriyankaChaturvedi on Monday expressed happiness at the Centre'sannouncement that 23 Indian sailors stuck in China will bereaching the country on January 14.

She said she had been raising the issue with theCentre for a long time now and the latest development gave her''immense happiness''.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister MansukhMandaviya had, on January 9, said that 23 Indian crew memberson board ship MV Jag Anand would reach India on January 14.

He had also said that another vessel, MV Anastasia,with 16 Indian nationals as its crew, was at Caofeidian portin China since September 20, waiting for discharge of cargo.

''I have been raising the issue of rescuing andbringing back our Indian sailors stranded in China since July2020 on board two ships, Jag Anand and Anastasia, withExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. For it to reach aconclusion for sailors on Jag Anand gives me immense happinessand satisfaction,'' Chaturvedi said in a statement.

