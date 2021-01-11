Wonderchef takes on a new and innovative form of e-commerce - Livestream Shopping with Abby

Mumbai, January 11th , 2021: To leverage technology and boost online sales with the power of Video and Live demonstrations, Wonderchef, the pioneer brand in innovative and healthy kitchenware, has collaborated with ABBY – A Livestreaming E-commerce Platform. It is an innovative association between a ‘Consumer durable brand’ and a ‘Livestream shopping Platform’ in India. ABBY will be organizing a Live streaming session from Wonderchef’s Exclusive Brand Store in Bengaluru on, January 16, 2021. This will be the second live session. The first session was organized from the Bengaluru store itself, on December 6, 2020, which garnered a lot of attention from netizens who were given a special discount on Wonderchef’s products. India has great potential for innovative e-commerce platforms and the Covid outbreak across the globe has propelled it further. Livestreaming e-commerce in India is a very novel concept where brands can promote and sell their products through influencer streams on their own social media channels. Livestreaming Industry in China is said to be around $137 Billion already. Compelling facts from China’s Livestreaming E-commerce Industry include Li Jiaqi, China’s most popular Beauty Influencer selling 15000 Lipsticks in 15 minutes, and Alibaba’s Taobao, garnering sales of $2.85 Billion in one day for their annual Singles Day Event last year. Talking about the innovative association, Managing Director, Ravi Saxena, Wonderchef, said, “Wonderchef has not only evolved as a thought leader in cookware and kitchen appliances but also has been a pioneer in adopting technology in curating its products as well in its sales and marketing initiatives. With this association, we aim to bring a change in the way people shop for consumer durables. Through the live sessions, we will demonstrate our products available at various stores, thus facilitating buyers to shop online from the comfort of their home. The shoppers can also get their questions answered at the very same time.” Nidhi Sharma, Founder of Abby, said, “Livestreaming can be a bridge between brands and shoppers in more ways than one. Live-streams can be conducted at stores, brand offices, studios, or even from the home of the live-streamer, depending upon the theme. With in-store live-streams, shoppers feel the vibe of the Brand store and get engaged with their favorite brands. Also, with two-way interaction, a live-streamer can take any questions from the shoppers and answer them live. Brands benefit from quick feedback from their users along with increased awareness and sales. I couldn’t be more excited in collaborating with a pioneering Brand like Wonderchef to reach their consumers with the power of Live Demonstrations and two-way interactions which empower consumers to make faster and better purchases.” In the previous live session, around 150 users joined in and purchased products online. Special discount coupons were also shared with them. Apart from this, ABBY also gave an elaborate demo of Nutri-blend to showcase the specifications and functioning of the product. About Wonderchef:Wonderchef Kitchenware as a company was born out of the ‘love of cooking’. Driven by passion of making Kitchen the Centre of wellness and goodness in homes, Wonderchef was created by two enthusiasts, Mr. Ravi Saxena and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor in 2009.They believed in kitchen being the 'heart of our home', as it inspires us every day to create lasting memories with the food we cook for our loved ones. This is why the entire range of Wonderchef Cookware and Appliances is a perfect blend of health, taste and convenience that inspires us to 'cook with pride'. Wonderchef products are used in millions of homes in India where healthy and convenient cooking is a part of lifestyle. These premium cookware and appliances are a pleasure to use, are innovative, have attractive colors and designs, and adhere to uncompromising standards of quality. The ultra-stylish cook ’n’ serve casseroles, designer non-stick pans with health-friendly 5 layer coating, cold press juicers and super tandoors have been specially designed by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to meet the fine taste of India’s discerning consumers, who now want the best. Wonderchef constantly endeavours to create modern solutions for today’s woman, making it the ‘most loved Kitchenware Company' in India. About Abby:Abby is a Livestreaming Shopping Platform in India that believes in Shopatainment assisting Brands across Product Categories like Kitchen, Beauty, Fashion, Electronics, Insurance, Travel, and many more in reaching their consumers for better recall value and sales. This is also an enjoyable experience for Online Shoppers as compared to the limited 2D experience of just Product Images and Descriptions. Abby leverages its Livestreams for product demos with the help of trained Live streamers or Shopping experts. Live sessions allow real-time two-way interaction with online shoppers thereby helping them in resolving any product queries to make quicker and efficient purchases. Abby was founded by Nidhi Sharma in 2020 who was one of the leading Home shopping anchors and sold products across varied categories and premium brands LIVE on TV achieving GMV of about INR 97 Lakhs in a single LIVE show in the past. She is also the founder of a Travel Startup called Yuyiii which is known for its hand-picked stays and original travel content for Weekend Getaways. Abby aims to be one of the Leading Livestreaming platforms for over 100 million online shoppers from India’s Metro and Tier-1/2 cities.

