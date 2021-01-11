Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan 11

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB 4 BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:36 IST
For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JAN. 11

** CAIRO - The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Jordan visit Cairo. ** MOSCOW – The Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold trilateral talks in Moscow.

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the One Planet Summit for Biodiversity, which is organized by France in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank. - 1500 GMT ** NAYPYITAW/JAKARTA/BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN/MANILA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Myanmar, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines. (To Jan. 16)

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks to EU lawmakers on the single window environment for customs – 1245 GMT. BRUSSELS - The European Parliament's international trade committee begins to debate the Brexit trade deal which entered into force provisionally on Jan. 1 – 1530 GMT. SAN JOSE - Costa Rica and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discuss how to best address the Central American country’s looming financial crisis. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron, the World Bank and U.N. agencies host a one-day "One Planet" summit in Paris focused on protecting biodiversity. LISBON - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pays official one-day visit to Lisbon. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 12

** BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at opening of 2021 Space Conference with Sophie Wilmes, deputy PM of Belgium, and Manuel Heitor, Portugal's minister of science, technology and higher education. - 0800 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for internal market gives keynote speech at EU Space conference on the "EU space program in light of the green and digital transition" - 0830 GMT

KYIV - Moldova's President Maia Sandu meets Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv. MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT. HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Schinas speaks at EPP group online event on a European health union. - 1345 GMT

ROME/ LISBON - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias will be in Rome for a meeting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio and later go to Lisbon to meet with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva. BRUSSELS - Conference of presidents in EU Parliament – 1500 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 14

** NEW DELHI - Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to visit India for Joint Commission meet. ** BRUSSELS - The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli meets with the EU Commissioners in Brussels. - 0730 GMT PARIS - The OECD hosts a two-day public consultation with companies, NGOs, academics and officials on its proposals to rewrite the rules for taxing businesses operating across international borders. (To Jan. 15) UGANDA - Ugandan National Assembly election.

UGANDA – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26). BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB 4

BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02 MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

