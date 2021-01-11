Equitas Small Finance Bank's total deposits rise 51 pc to Rs 15,862 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank has recorded total deposits of Rs 15,862 crore in the quarter ending December 2020 (Q3 FY21), up 51 per cent from Rs 10,493 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's gross advances totalled Rs 17,385 crore, rising by 19 per cent from Rs 14,615 crore in the same period.

CASA (current account savings account) stood at Rs 3,967 crore, jumping by 81 per cent from Rs 2,196 crore in Q3 FY20. CASA ratio was at 25 per cent in Q3 FY21 as compared to 21 per cent of Q3 FY20 but unchanged from Q2 FY21, the lender said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is the largest small finance bank in India in terms of number of banking outlets and the second largest in terms of assets under management and total deposits. Its distribution channels comprise of 853 banking outlets and 322 ATMs across 15 states and union territories in India. (ANI)

