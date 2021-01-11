Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equitas Small Finance Bank's total deposits rise 51 pc to Rs 15,862 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank has recorded total deposits of Rs 15,862 crore in the quarter ending December 2020 (Q3 FY21), up 51 per cent from Rs 10,493 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:22 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank's total deposits rise 51 pc to Rs 15,862 crore
The bank started operations five years ago for micro and small enterprises. Image Credit: ANI

Equitas Small Finance Bank has recorded total deposits of Rs 15,862 crore in the quarter ending December 2020 (Q3 FY21), up 51 per cent from Rs 10,493 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's gross advances totalled Rs 17,385 crore, rising by 19 per cent from Rs 14,615 crore in the same period.

CASA (current account savings account) stood at Rs 3,967 crore, jumping by 81 per cent from Rs 2,196 crore in Q3 FY20. CASA ratio was at 25 per cent in Q3 FY21 as compared to 21 per cent of Q3 FY20 but unchanged from Q2 FY21, the lender said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is the largest small finance bank in India in terms of number of banking outlets and the second largest in terms of assets under management and total deposits. Its distribution channels comprise of 853 banking outlets and 322 ATMs across 15 states and union territories in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New DGP assumes office in Puducherry

Ranvir Singh Krishnia assumedoffice of the Director General of Police of Puducherry onMonday.He succeeded Balaji Shrivatsava, who has been transferredto New Delhi after about a 15-month stint here.The DGP called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi an...

Prince Charles in appeal to Indian businesses to sign up to new Earth Charter

Britains Prince Charles on Monday made a special appeal to businesses in India to sign up to a new green charter, which he launched as a roadmap to 2030 for companies to move towards an ambitious and sustainable future.The 72-year-old heir ...

Meet 22-yr-old Subrahmanyam Who Built EdTech Firm 'Verzeo' having Over 700 Employees in Just 3 Years

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirIn todays world, where there are colossal options for online training, its significant for the aspirants to know about the right EdTech companies that can help them navigate through their dreams and reach...

Vistan NextGen Brings the New Wave of Automation Through Flunkey Robots

Hyderabad, India Business Wire India Vistan First Indian company to develop Make in India, Startup India Robots Plans to introduce an array of Robots for Service social, Industrial and Consumer needs Introducing Robot As A Service RaaS f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021