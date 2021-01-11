Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic air traffic down 45 pc to 71 lakh in Dec: ICRA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:12 IST
Domestic air traffic down 45 pc to 71 lakh in Dec: ICRA

India's domestic traffic declined around 45 per cent to about 71 lakh passengers in December last year over December 2019 even as passenger traffic was up 12 per cent sequentially over November 2020, ratings agency Icra said in a release.

The capacity deployment in December 2020 at around 67 per cent (vis-a-vis December 2019) is a significant increase over the 52 per cent capacity deployed in October 2020 and 59 per cent in November, Icra said in a release.

The Indian aviation industry has witnessed a continued recovery in domestic passenger traffic in December 2020, with a sequential growth (over November 2020) of around 12 per cent to about 71 lakh passengers, the ratings agency said.

The number of flights departing has also gradually increased from 416 from the resumption of domestic operations on May 25, 2020 to 2,230 on Day 219 (December 28, 2020), Kinjal Shah, Vice President, Icra said.

For December 2020, the average daily departures were nearly 2,048, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 3,062 in December 2019, though better than some 1,806 in November last year, she added.

''The average number of passengers per flight during December last year was 112, against an average of 137 passengers per flight in December 2019. Thus, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of around 72 per cent in December 2020, against 87.9 per cent in December 2019, that too on a low capacity,'' Shah said.

The PLF for December was lower than the 75 per cent in November due to the increase in capacity deployment by 17 per cent, she said, adding ''overall, from May 25, 2020 till December 31, 2020, domestic passenger traffic has been pegged at around 29.9 million.'' After resuming operations in a phased manner with restricted capacity in May, the Civil Aviation Ministry further expanded it to 80 per cent from December 3, 2020.

The international passenger traffic, which is being carried out under various arrangements, has been around 17.7 lakh for the period May 7, 2020 to December 31, 2020, Icra said.

For December 2020, international passenger traffic for Indian carriers was recorded at around 3.1 lakh, a year-on-year decline of about 87 per cent, the ratings agency said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Engineering exporters seek govt intervention to stem steel prices

Engineering exporters body EEPC India on Monday sought urgent government intervention to stem the runaway rise in steel prices, a key raw material for manufacturing. With a whopping 55 per cent rise in prices of steel, the mother raw materi...

Bitcoin falls 19% to face biggest one-day drop since March

Bitcoin plunged more than 19 to a one-week low on Monday, putting the cryptocurrency on track for its biggest one-day drop since March as its recent red-hot rally hit the buffers. Bitcoin slumped 30,699, its lowest since Jan. 5, after exten...

5G COVID-19 conspiracy theory baseless and fake, S.Africa's telecoms regulator says

A conspiracy theory linking 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the coronavirus is baseless and fake, South Africas telecom regulator said on Monday after towers in KwaZulu-Natal province were torched last week. Reiterating ...

Dr Vardhan congratulates AIIMS for being number one medical institutions

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today presided over the 47th Convocation of AIIMS New Delhi for the year 2018 and 2019 in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021