SpiceJet inks MoU with Brussels Airport for transportation of COVID vaccines

SpiceJet inks MoU with Brussels Airport for transportation of COVID vaccinesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:40 IST
SpiceJet has signed an agreement with Belgium's Brussels Airport for providing seamless transportation of COVID-19 vaccines, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.
As a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Brussels Airport would provide assistance to SpiceJet with regards to slots, networking contracts etc. for speedy delivery of vaccines, it noted.
''The airline's cargo arm, SpiceXpress, envisions to provide rapid and secure transportation of COVID-19 vaccine from and to Europe and beyond with proper temperature-controlled mechanism under the MoU,'' the SpiceJet's statement said.
As part of this association, Brussels Airport will be SpiceJet's first flight point for Europe, it mentioned.
As strategic partners, both SpiceJet and Brussels Airport Company NV will jointly work with the government, pharma companies and forwarders to ensure a reliable ecosystem for vaccine delivery in a temperature-controlled environment, it said.
India started its vaccine movement from Tuesday morning when SpiceJet flight SG8937 flight transported the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to Delhi.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-India bowled out for 326, lead by 131 runs
Cricket-Burns falls victim to Umesh as India strike twice
Cricket-India attack depleted with Umesh taken for scans
Day 3: Australia score 65/2 at tea after India finish on 326
PM Modi inaugurates India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line.