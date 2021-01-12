Left Menu
SpiceJet inks MoU with Brussels Airport for transportation of COVID vaccines

12-01-2021
SpiceJet has signed an agreement with Belgium's Brussels Airport for providing seamless transportation of COVID-19 vaccines, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

As a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Brussels Airport would provide assistance to SpiceJet with regards to slots, networking contracts etc. for speedy delivery of vaccines, it noted.

''The airline's cargo arm, SpiceXpress, envisions to provide rapid and secure transportation of COVID-19 vaccine from and to Europe and beyond with proper temperature-controlled mechanism under the MoU,'' the SpiceJet's statement said.

As part of this association, Brussels Airport will be SpiceJet's first flight point for Europe, it mentioned.

As strategic partners, both SpiceJet and Brussels Airport Company NV will jointly work with the government, pharma companies and forwarders to ensure a reliable ecosystem for vaccine delivery in a temperature-controlled environment, it said.

India started its vaccine movement from Tuesday morning when SpiceJet flight SG8937 flight transported the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to Delhi.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday.

