Egypt reopening airspace to Qatar- sources, state media

Egypt reopening airspace to Qatar- sources, state mediaReuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:09 IST
Egypt is reopening its airspace to Qatari flights and allowing the resumption of flights between the two countries, aviation sources and state media said on Tuesday.
The decision follows moves by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to end a boycott in which they severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in 2017.
