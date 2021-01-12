Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail inflation drops to 4.59 pc in Dec: Govt data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:51 IST
Retail inflation drops to 4.59 pc in Dec: Govt data

Retail inflation fell sharply to 4.59 per cent in December, mainly due to declining food prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.93 per cent in November.

Food inflation declined to 3.41 per cent in December in 2020, compared to 9.5 per cent in the previous month, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) factors in retail inflation while arriving at its monetary policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia terminates manager of labour office over irregularities in registration of workers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection at northwest Delhi Labour office on Tuesday and terminated its manager on detection of irregularities in registration of construction workers.After receiving complai...

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but it's ''sarvamanya'' (acceptable to all): MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI.

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but its sarvamanya acceptable to all MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI....

Members of SC panel on agri laws pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions

Agitating farmer unions Tuesday disapproved of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to break the deadlock over the acts and said they will continue their protest against the three legislations.Addressing a press conference at Singhu...

Brazil environmental fines fall 20% as deforestation soars

Brazils main environmental enforcement agency, Ibama, handed out 20 fewer fines in 2020, a Brazilian non-profit factchecking initiative said on Tuesday, as the government rolls back conservation efforts and Amazon deforestation skyrockets. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021