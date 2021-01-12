Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rules under 3 labour codes to be finalised by month-end: Chandra

Rules under codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety health working conditions OSH will be finalised by month-end paving the way for implementation of four labour reform laws much before April 1.The labour ministry has envisaged implementing the four labour codes from April 1 this year in one go.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:30 IST
Rules under 3 labour codes to be finalised by month-end: Chandra

Rules under codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety health & working conditions (OSH) will be finalised by month-end paving the way for implementation of four labour reform laws much before April 1.

The labour ministry has envisaged implementing the four labour codes from April 1 this year in one go. The ministry is in the final leg of amalgamating 4 central labour laws into four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and OSH.

''We will be ready with rules under three codes on industrial relations, social security and OSH by month-end. The four codes could be implemented on notification of rules under the four codes,'' said Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra while talking to reporters.

The ministry had circulated rules under the codes, except wages, in November last year for feedback of the stakeholders after getting the Parliament nod in Monsoon session last year.

The code on wages was approved by Parliament in 2019 and rules too were finalised. But the ministry held back its implementation because it wanted to enforce all the four codes in one go.

Chandra also said the ministry would soon appoint legal consultants to study state labour laws so that those are commensurate with the central legislations.

Labour is a concurrent subject on which the Centre as well as States can make laws.

Chandra was of the view that state labour laws should be in consonance with the central ones.

He also said the draft model standing orders for the manufacturing, mining and service sectors would also be finalised by next month.

These draft orders which would set standards for service conditions and employees’ conduct in the said sectors were notified on December 31 for seeking feedback within 30 days (from the date of notification).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces depart for India to participate in Republic Day parade

A contingent of 122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces has departed for India to participate in the Republic Day parade this year, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.India had last month started Golden Jubilee year celebrations commemorating ...

PCB cricket committee conducts review, says COVID-19 pandemic affected performance

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Cricket Committee Chairman Saleem Yousuf said the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the biggest contributing factors for the teams overall below-par performances in the last 16 months. The first meeting of the PCB Cric...

Kerala CM-Opposition leader spar over bar scam

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday locked horns with the Congress-ledUDF in the state assembly over the bar bribery case, as thegovernment announced that it would examine if a preliminaryprobe was needed into allegations again...

An impartial panel formed, it'll prepare report after taking opinion of all farmers, experts across India: MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary.

An impartial panel formed, itll prepare report after taking opinion of all farmers, experts across India MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021